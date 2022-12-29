DJ Gareth O’Callaghan’s wife shares update after freak Christmas accident

“His fingers are in a very bad way, and he has had two surgeries since Saturday”

Radio presenter Gareth O’Callaghan has undergone two surgeries since suffering a “freak accident” last week.

Yesterday, Paula O’Callaghan said her husband will be in hospital until the New Year.

Ms O’Callaghan shared an update online last night and said her husband damaged his fingers when “bringing the bins out”.

In a post online, she explained that her husband: “Was bringing the bins out and the bin slipped.”

“Gareth’s fingers were caught around the handle.. His fingers are in a very bad way, and he has had two surgeries since Saturday.. Please send positive vibes.”

On Wednesday, she shared the news that her husband had been hospitalised.

“My wonderful husband had a freak accident last week, he has been in hospital since and will be until the new year,” she said.

Ms O’Callaghan added that she was donating blood, to help others in need.

“Today, I’m giving my 35th pint of blood as it’s so important to give back,” she said.

Mr O’Callaghan is a well-known presenter with Classic Hits FM. He is living with multiple system atrophy - a progressive neurodegenerative disorder, identifiable by symptoms affecting parts of the nervous system that control involuntary action.

Last year, the broadcaster and writer opened up about the condition. He told Ireland AM on Virgin Media One that the illness progressed until “you are literally incapable of doing anything.”

“If you can imagine everything that you do every day, you’re slowly losing the ability to do that,” he said at that time.

“It progresses until you are literally incapable of doing anything.”

Last year, Mr O’Callaghan explained he’d turned to Japanese therapy in a bid to prolong his health.

He revealed he felt nauseous at night time but was taking medication to overcome this.

“Because there’s nothing you can do for the illness, there’s absolutely nothing to stop it or cure it Ive been looking up some new treatments,” he said.

“We came across a hydrogen therapy treatment in Japan. This is frontline medical treatment, where you inhale molecular hydrogen through a cannula and I do that most nights,” he added.

“It would be very easy to give up and I think if you give up, really the only person you’re letting down, apart from your nearest and dearest, is yourself.”