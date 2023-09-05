Director Jim Sheridan poses with John Gilligan's notorious ex-lawyer as new documentary lands

''The lead character is simply unbelievable.”

Jim Sheridan has been photographed with notorious convicted fraudster and bogus lawyer Michael Di Stefano, as the director gears up for the release of his new documentary on a man who once represented John Gilligan and Patrick ‘Dutchy’ Holland.

The filmmaker and his documentary team bought the exclusive rights to ‘The Devil’s Advocate’, Di Stefano’s biography, written by his son Michael Di Stefano.

Di Stefano famously represented a collection of dictators and major crime figures before being arrested in 2011 and jailed for masquerading as a lawyer when it transpired that he had no qualifications.

The Brit’s list of clients included Saddam Hussein, Tariq Aziz, Ali Hassan al-Majid (better known as “Chemical Ali”), Slobodan Milosevic, the Warlord Arkan, and Charles Manson, among many others.

Sheridan said the story of Giovanni Di Stefano is ''intriguing'' and ''truly unique''.

''The lead character is simply unbelievable, and we are delighted to have the exclusive co-operation of Giovanni, his family and his legal team to tell the story. Giovanni (served) an eight-year sentence for masquerading as a lawyer without licence or qualifications,'' the filmmaker added.

Stefano, who earned his nickname for taking on "unwinnable" cases, was convicted on 25 charges, including deception, fraud and money laundering between 2001 and 2011.

The Italian conned clients out of millions of pounds by setting himself up as a lawyer when he had no legal qualifications and was not registered to work as a lawyer in Italy, or the UK.

He used the Italian word "avvocato" on business cards, letterheads and identification documents to give clients – and the judiciary – the impression he was an advocate, or lawyer.

In 2005, Di Stefano agreed to advise jailed criminal John Gilligan. He met the convicted drug dealer in Portlaoise Prison and agreed to represent him.

Mr Di Stefano said Gilligan's extradition to Ireland to face criminal charges in 1997 was flawed and that his subsequent conviction was "unsafe".

Gilligan was acquitted of the murder of Sunday Independent journalist Veronica Guerin but was jailed for cannabis dealing.

Di Stefano also said he would represent Patrick "Dutchy" Holland, jailed in 1996 for possession of drugs with intent to supply.

Holland was named in court by gardai as the man who shot dead Veronica Guerin.

Gardai investigating the murder of Ms Guerin believed Holland was the pillion passenger on a motorcycle that was used in the murder.

Ten years ago, Di Stefano told reporters that John Gilligan had vowed to "go straight" when he was released from Portlaoise Prison.

According to the fake lawyer, Gilligan insisted during a series of conversations with him that after spending 16 years in prison he would never do anything to put his liberty at risk again.

Only this week, Gilligan was handed a fine and suspended prison sentence by a Costa Blanca judge after admitting to smuggling cannabis and powerful sleeping pills into Ireland and being the owner of a weapon found hidden in the back garden of his Costa Blanca home.