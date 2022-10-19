‘Devastated’ Claudine Keane shares last memories of Robbie Keane’s late mum

‘Thank you not only for raising the man of my heart but also for loving me like your own.’

Robbie Keane’s wife Claudine has shared a heartfelt tribute to his mum, Anne, who passed away earlier this week.

Claudine addressed the post to her “beloved mother in law” and shared how “totally devastated” the family are since her death.

The mum of two reflected on her last memories of Anne Keane in a recent Instagram post, telling the story of their last meal together at St. James’s Hospital.

Claudine said her mother-in-law was her “typical witty self telling jokes and recounting stories through the years.

"I’m so thankful for those moments and I will cherish those memories,” she added.

“I chose your son Robbie Keane not knowing that loving him would also bring me closer to you an amazing woman I admire who was so warm and kind and generous to everyone she met."

Claudine shared the emotional post with a collection of photos of Anne, her family and her grandchildren at a confirmation, at an LA Galaxy match, at a dinner and dancing together.

"The strong woman who lost her husband 20 years ago and had the strength to hold all of the family together putting their needs before her own," Claudine wrote.

"The woman who accepted me into her family and made me feel loved wholeheartedly. Words are not enough to express my gratitude and tell you how much you mean to me and my kids.

"Thank you not only for raising the man of my heart but also for loving me like your own.”

Robbie Keane and his mother Anne. Photo: Robbie Keane/Instagram.

The mum of two said the funeral will be held on Thursday with Anne’s “favourite singer Mary black at the church singing on your final journey home.”

Condolences have flooded into the comments section of Claudine’s post and of her husband Robbie Keane’s.

"Gorgeous words,” Ireland AM’s Muireann O’Connell said while Rosanna Davison sent her “love” to the family.

Robbie’s father Robert Sr passed away in 2003 at the age of 50 following a battle with cancer.

In a social media post yesterday, Keane called his late mother his “rock.”

Addressing his mum, Keane said: “You always wondered where I got my resilience from but after seeing your determination and fight despite everything that was thrown at you in life and especially the past few weeks, I know it was from you mum, you were always so strong, a true warrior.”