Des Cahill says holding newborn granddaughter is ‘best present ever’

The former Sunday Game pundit revealed that he had become a grandfather for the second time on Monday.

Des Cahill and wife Caroline with their new grandchild Ellie

Des Cahill has said that meeting his newborn granddaughter was the “best birthday present ever” in a sweet Instagram tribute.

The former Sunday Game pundit revealed that he had become a grandfather for the second time on Monday as he showed off the newest addition to the family, a little girl called Ellie.

Des and his wife Caroline posed for a photo with their new grandchild in front of the Christmas tree as they congratulated their son Paul and his partner Aine on their bundle of joy.

The Dubliner gushed that holding Ellie for the first time was the “best birthday present ever” - although his birthday isn’t until March – and added that he has high hopes for his granddaughter’s future sporting career.

“I just got the best birthday present EVER..!! To hold our new granddaughter, Ellie,” Des captioned the post.

“Doesn’t get better than this! Big Congrats to Áine & Paul. I’ve no doubt she will be a sporty young girl, so I’ve already spoken to her about the nominees for Sportswoman Of The Year”.

Fans and friends flocked to the comments section to coo over baby Ellie and congratulate the delighted new grandfather.

Fellow sports broadcaster Jacqui Hurley said: “Ab stop, the cuteness!! Congrats to all the Cahill’s! (sic)”

Model Thalia Heffernan commented a series of heart emojis, while Big Brother star Hughie Maughan added: “Awww I love that”.

A fan chimed in: “Congratulations to you all. Wonderful news. Enjoy your Christmas”.

And another wrote: “Absolutely adorable congratulations to yourself and Caroline on your new granddaughter Ellie”.

Ellie is Des’ second grandchild after his daughter Amy welcomed a baby boy named Bobby last year.

The 63-year-old was over the moon when became a granddad for the first time, telling his followers about Bobby’s arrival in a social media announcement.

“So I became a GRANDAD today!!” he wrote at the time.

“I can’t go in to visit him or his fantastic mother, but I’ve already decided my ambition for him is that when he rocks up to Coppers Nightclub in 18 or 19 years, the lads on the door will say ‘Go ahead – your Grandad is already inside!’ Well done, Amy, & sincere thanks to the staff in @_TheNMH in Holles St.”