Des Bishop’s wife brands him a ‘Zaddy’ as she discusses their 16-year age gap

The pair wed in May following a whirlwind romance

Des Bishop’s new wife Hannah Berner has branded the comedian a ‘Zaddy’ as she opened up about their 16-year age gap.

A ‘zaddy’ is “a sexually attractive man, especially an older one who is fashionable or charismatic”.

In an article titled ‘Why I chose to marry a Zaddy, and you should too’ for penned for Elle Magazine, the 30-year-old said that while filming reality TV show Summer House, some of her co-stars taunted their age difference.

“Things got complicated when he visited me for three days while I was shooting Summer House,” she said.

“Some other cast members weren’t kind about the relationship; they called him old and made fun of his grey hair behind his back.”

“When I finally posted a photo of us on social media, there was a ton of positivity, but also the occasional ‘is that your dad?’ comment,” she confessed.

“Overall, I didn’t care what people thought, because it was all low-hanging fruit. I was 29 and he was 45, and it just felt right.”

Revealing how the pair met, Hannah said that their relationship was six years in the making.

“I had actually seen him perform at the Comedy Cellar six years earlier and thought he was very handsome: tall, with great cheekbones, thick silver hair, and a sexy low voice.”

“Unfortunately, he lived in Ireland at the time, so I figured it would never work out between us (and therefore didn’t try to talk to him after the show),” she said.

“A couple of years later, when I got into the comedy scene myself, he started following me on Instagram. I followed him back, but we never spoke, mainly due to the distance. Turns out, when the pandemic hit, he had moved back to New York.”

“That was it; no games. It was refreshing! He was 45, which is 10 years older than any guy I had ever been romantic with up until that point,” she continued.

Des Bishop and wife Hannah, wedding from Instagram

In July 2020 the pair began dating, before getting engaged seven months later on Valentine’s Day 2021.

“He picked me up for our date in a black BMW convertible, and I remember immediately feeling calm with him,” she said of their first date.

“When we sat down, it was clear that he was interested. He asked me all about my tennis career and how long I’d been doing comedy.

“I found out that he lived in China for two years and first learned how to do standup in Mandarin.

“He’d been to therapy. He loved his career. He’d also been sober since age 19, and I found that super attractive. No drunken fights? Staying in on the weekend and eating good food while watching cult documentaries instead? Sign me up!”

“I discovered we were both from New York City, loved #sports, and had the same silly and dark sense of humour,” Hannah added.

The pair wed at a beautiful beach wedding ceremony in the Hamptons in May.

They had hoped to marry last summer and were forced to postpone due to issues with their venue but have now said ‘I Do’ in front of friends and family in the traditional seaside escape for New York’s elite.

Irish-American Des followed local tradition, with the couple enjoying a rehearsal dinner the night before at Des’ home in New York.