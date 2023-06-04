Derry model Joanna Cooper set to tie knot with rugby star Conor Murray on Monday

Loved-up couple to say ‘I do’ in the Algarve on Monday

Beauty queen Joanna Cooper will tie the knot with Ireland rugby hero Conor Murray on Monday in a sun-soaked summer wedding in Portugal.

Derry model Joanna (29) and the Munster scrum-half (33) are spending a week in the Algarve ahead of the big day, and the pair have been flooding their socials with loved-up snaps.

The happy couple jetted out to Portugal last week and influencer Joanna shared content from her journey on Instagram.

“Myself & herself off the airport,” she announced, sharing a video of herself travelling in a car with her wedding dress and a dazzling engagement ring.

“We have a week in Portugal before the wedding,” she added.

Sharing more pics onboard their flight, the fashionista revealed the couple were already toasting their ‘I do’s’ with two mini bottles of Bottega Prosecco.

In response to what seems to have been a gift from the airline to the fabulously wealthy couple, Joanna said: “Love you Aer Lingus”.

Blonde bombshell Joanna, who was crowned Miss Universe Ireland in 2015, is not long back from her hen do in Barcelona with her ‘bride tribe’.

The model shared a host of pics and video on her Instagram of boat trips, cocktails and festivities with her pals as the girls enjoyed the Spanish sun.

“Almost ‘murried’,” she quipped, adding: “The best weekend I could ever have imagined thanks to my gorgeous bridesmaids/man and all of these absolute gems.

“Luckiest girl in the world to have them all, that’s me crying again.”

Earlier this month Joanna revealed her and beau are having to wed on a Monday as the weekends were booked up all summer.

“We’re getting married on a Monday because there were no weekends free and then everyone gets engaged and married in the same week, literally,” she told Ireland AM in February.

“I don’t know when we’ll get a honeymoon, it will be way later.”

Limerick man Conor will be turning his focus to preparing for the Rugby World Cup straight after the wedding following Ireland’s imperious Grand Slam victory in the Six Nations in February.

The couple, who first began dating in 2018 after meeting on a night out in London the previous year, moved in together in early 2020.

They later adopted a puppy called Kevin before getting engaged in March last year.

Joanna has previously hailed her fiancé as her “inspiration” for his rugby career after he became the eighth Irishman to reach 100 test caps, following in the footsteps of greats like Brian O’Driscoll, Johnny Sexton and Paul O’Connell.

Posting a pic of the two pitchside at Lansdowne Road on Instagram, she said recently: “My inspiration everyday and the hardest worker I know. Congratulations on 100 caps my love, you’re one of a kind”.

In January influencer Joanna became an ambassador for The Alzheimer Society of Ireland after watching her mother Terri battle the cruel illness.

She spoke movingly about the devastating impact of her mum’s dementia diagnosis on the Catch Up podcast with her pal and former RTÉ journalist Louise McSharry.

Joanna said her mum had been diagnosed at the age of just 62 in 2021 and opened up about how the tragedy has affected her family and her mother, who previously survived breast cancer.

“My mum is now actually in a home, it’s just the safest option for her,” she said.

“That decision alone was such a huge thing, especially for my dad as he had to say, ‘OK it is time’.

“It was just so quick but she’s so content, safe and happy and in there it’s amazing, the carers are great, she’s a very tactile person so needs a lot of hugs and watching them look after her like that is really nice.”

The accomplished model spoke of how close she once was to her mother and the difficulty of adjusting as their relationship has changed.

“It’s just a different emotion, like yeah I can go visit her, but we can’t connect in the same way,” she said.