Derry Girls’ Nicola Coughlan raffling off special Netflix prize for charity

“We’ve already had two really successful raffles with my BAFTA dress and my Derry Girl’s Jacket and now I want to top both of those,” the star said.

Derry Girls and Brigerton star Nicola Coughlan is raffling off a special prize in aid of LauraLynn Children’s Hospice.

The actress has a previously offered up the iconic pink dress she wore to the BAFTAs and the jacket of her Derry Girls’ character Claire to raise money for the charity.

Now, the Irish star says she wants to “top both of those” by raffling off a very special prize from her Netflix show Bridgerton.

The historical-romance became one of the most streamed shows on the platform upon it’s release and Nicola is putting her ‘wrap bag’ up for grabs.

The Bridgerton Season 2 wrap bag being raffled by LauraLynn.

The bag is signed by 23 members of the show’s cast, including Coughlan herself and Season 2 sensation Simone Ashley.

“I am delighted to be able to raffle off my Bridgerton Season 2 Wrap Bag and support LauraLynn, Ireland’s Children’s Hospice this Christmas,” Nicola said.

“As a proud Ambassador for LauraLynn, I get to see first-hand how important fundraising is for the charity and the impact it has on the very special children and families who rely on their vital care and supports.

“We’ve already had two really successful raffles with my BAFTA dress and my Derry Girl’s Jacket and now I want to top both of those by raffling off this bag.

“I was really determined to do something in the lead up to Christmas as I first visited LauraLynn at Christmastime 2019 and I’ll never forget the magic that was in the air, I really want to end the year on a high by raising as much money as possible for them this Christmas.”

The draw for the bag takes place on December 15, with all funds raised from the tickets going directly to the charity.

€5 will buy a single ticket for the draw, with €20 offering five tickets and chances of winning.

The next instalment of Bridgerton is set to see Nicola take centre stage as her character Penelope Featherington focuses on finding love with Colin Bridgerton.

A host of fan favourite characters will return to the ton for round three, as well as a line-up of new faces.