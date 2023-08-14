Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee vents frustration at being told she’s not ‘properly Irish’

The writer grew up in Derry in the 1990s and used her experiences as inspiration for the award-winning sitcom.

However, while she has previously said that she’s “proud” to be an Irish woman, she finds it frustrating when her identity is dismissed as “not properly Irish” because she hails from Northern Ireland and not the Republic.

Lisa took to Twitter over the weekend to share an article in The Irish Post which describes the shift in tone at Listowel Writers’ Week after Belfast publisher Stephen Connolly took over its organisation.

The piece describes how Mr Connolly faced criticism from some people who said the festival didn’t ave the “right kind of vibe” and asked questions like “Could they not have got anyone Irish to do it?”

In a quote tweet, Lisa expressed her own frustrations with having her Irishness brushed aside as a Derry native.

She wrote: “The 'you're not properly Irish, you're from the North' brigade are in my top 3- two bottles of Prosecco in rants. The worst. The stupidity. I cannot deal as I believe the wains say. (they probably don't)”.

Her followers were quick to agree with her in the replies section, with one person writing: “Sometimes it isn’t said as direct as that …sometimes, but is said in a roundabout way, subtly and many times with a smile so that if they’re challenged, you’re just an aggressive northerner who can’t take a ‘joke’.”

Another pointed out that former president Mary McAleese hailed from Belfast.

“Remind anyone that Uachtarán na hÉireann from 1997 to 2011 was a lady from the Ardoyne in Belfast and see what they say,” they wrote.

While someone else shared their own experience, adding: “I was recently told, in all seriousness, that I had no right to comment on the Irish constitution because I was born in the North.”

And a fourth chimed in: “It’s so prevalent! Makes my blood boil”.

Lisa has previously opened up about feeling like her sense of identity was “bound up with Derry”.

“I was conscious of being a Derry person before I was aware I was Irish,” she told the Belfast Telegraph back in December 2021.

“Events in Northern Ireland shaped us. Growing up, we saw flags on lampposts, soldiers on the streets.

“We had to be forceful about what we were and what we were not — Derry, not Londonderry; Irish, not British. We had to defend who we were.

“In a sense, Derry is misplaced. We are not so much Irish as a type of being Irish. We are different from our neighbours in Donegal, but we are different from Belfast also.”

However, she believes there is room for everyone to live in peace in Northern Ireland, no matter their identity.

“As a Derry woman, I am proud to be Irish, but there has to be space for those who are not Irish,” she said.

“In Northern Ireland, one half of the population is pushing something on the other half. If we could only identify the words and terms that we could all agree on.

“Maybe in the next 20 years we might find the terminology we are all comfortable with. Why can’t we be proud of that instead of whatever flag you’re waving?”