Dermot Kennedy slammed for using ‘hateful’ anti-Traveller slur in interview

The Outnumbered singer appeared on Canadian music channel Much earlier this month to explain some Irish slang terms.

The Outnumbered singer appeared on Canadian music channel Much earlier this month to explain some Irish slang terms.

When asked to share some examples, Kennedy told viewers that Irish people – especially Dubs - use the word “knackered” to express tiredness.

He then spoke about the shortened, derogatory version of the word, which he said was "really bad".

"If you call somebody a kn****r that's really bad, really bad, because the kn****r is - to the best of my knowledge - is like a horse in the yard that is like dying," he said.

"But it's like a classic thing... like if you were sitting at a table and someone took your food, you'd be like: 'Ah, ya kn****r'."

The term is derived from "knackerman" - a person who collects dead or dying animals from private farms or public roads to retrieve their by-products. This was historically done using a horse-drawn cart.

Nowadays, use of the word “kn****r” is believed to have come from the association that horses have with Traveller culture and is widely considered to be a racial slur against the Traveller community.

Kennedy’s controversial interview was shared across multiple social media channels with the caption: "#DermotKennedy taught us something new” but was scrubbed from the internet a short time later.

The Dubliner has since come under fire for using the term, with many calling for him to apologise and consider the impact of his words.

One person wrote: “Dermot needs to apologise. It doesn't matter if he didn't intend to cause harm (because) he did, in fact, harm (people) who are impacted by that word! Less about his intention and more about the impact! An apology is the least he can offer and a promise to do better”.

Another said: “Dermot Kennedy using “K word” as a demonstration of ‘Irish Slang’ makes me feel so angry and nauseous. Totally unacceptable. (Dermot Kennedy) reflect a bit on how this might make Travellers who have this term flung at them every day might feel to hear you saying this.”

Human rights activist and proud Traveller woman Rose Marie Maughan added: “We all know the origins of the word k*acker, we all know what the dictionary says.

“But #IrishTravellers have been (and) still are subjected to it used as a racial slur in such a hateful, degrading manner.

“This has hurt us deeply leaving internal scars and trauma. Why debate this as non-Travellers instead of hearing our pain and listening.

“Why not just do the right thing? Why let our children still be subjected to such trauma?”

And Bernard Joyce, director of the Irish Traveller Movement (ITM), has also called on the 31-year-old to apologise for his comments.

“(Kn****r) has been used in hate speech towards the Traveller community to degrade and humiliate. It's completely unacceptable and gives offence to our community.

“Dermot Kennedy should give an apology recognising the hurt and pain this word has inflicted on our community with immediate effect".

However, some have argued that there is no malice behind the word ‘knackered’, while the slur ‘kn****r’ should be avoided.

“Knackered is an acceptable word The K word is the complete opposite. Have a word with yourself,” one person tweeted.

Another slammed the backlash, saying: “As an Irish Traveller I don’t see what the issue is. He didn’t call anyone a knacker, he just gave the definition, acknowledged it was a bad word and then described the context in which he usually hears the word being used.”