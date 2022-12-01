Dermot Kennedy reveals he ‘pulled neck muscle’ after vomiting on horror flight

The singer-songwriter recalled the horrific travel story during an Instagram Q&A as he waited for his connecting flight to Denver

Dermot Kennedy has told of a “tough” plane journey where he was so ill he pulled a muscle in his neck.

“Got a spare hour. Gimme your questions,” he said as he invited fans to bombard him with questions.

One follower asked the Dubliner to speak about his “worst flight story” and Dermot did not hold back.

He opened up about the time he spent an entire flight throwing up and then had to do a gig immediately afterwards.

“I think the second time I went on tour in Australia, it was just after Christmas and I got sick on the way to the airport like three times,” he began.

“I can’t even say all the details, that’s how gross it was.

“Basically I was on a 16-hour flight and I think I got sick about 30 to 40 times. And then when we did get there, we had to play a show straight away.

“When I went to sing, I had a pulled muscle in my neck from getting sick so much. That was a tough time, definitely.

“There are a lot of details I can’t necessarily say. I don’t want to say them,” he added.

Dermot also thanked his fans for their support after Spotify released their annual Wrapped round-up, which shows the top artists and songs users listened to over the past year.

The Giants hitmaker featured on thousands of Irish peoples’ lists and he wanted to show his appreciation for his listeners.

“I just wanted to let you know I see all the Spotify stuff you tagged me in today,” he said on his Instagram stories.

“The fact that people are listening for thousands of hours, hundreds of millions of streams, is insane, so thank you.”

Concluding the Q&A, Dermot said: “That was such a pleasure. You’re all wonderful humans. I’m glad you’re here. Thanks for supporting the music. Lots of love.”