Dermot Bannon thinks recession is coming but there won’t be a huge property crash

“A lot of what was built and what people owned in the last boom was on credit. I think once the credit collapsed and was gone, that left an awful lot of people in a bad way”

Architect Dermot Bannon reveals that the cost-of-living crisis is making homeowners doing up their house on his forthcoming TV show penny pinch.

“A lot of the houses we did in the last series of Room To Improve were kind of brought on board before the pandemic and a lot of stuff,” he explains.

“I suppose with the likes of Room To Improve, we kind of go along with the conditions of the market. You can see now budgets are much tighter, so anybody who’s applying for Room To Improve, the budgets are much smaller, much tighter

“There was a time when people had savings and they were spending money and they bought fixer-uppers. I can see that shifting and changing, that they are buying the fixer-uppers but they don’t have the same level of funding to do them up.”

“But again that’s where we are at the moment and that’s our challenge, and I kind of like that. Like a lot of the projects we are working on for January are much smaller budgets.” He adds: “So, with that it’s harder because you have to be a lot more creative around your solutions. It’s easy to throw cash at a problem and it goes away, but we don’t have money to be a little more creative. That’s the challenge and that’s the kind of the purpose of it.”

While he agrees there’s a recession coming, he believes there won’t be a property crash like in the last downturn.

Smaller gardens and more tightly packed houses are part of the solution, says Dermot Bannon. Picture by Gerry Mooney

“It’s not the situation today. People and banks are a lot more prudent when they are lending and when they are borrowing and what they are building. I am old enough to remember the last recession, people heading off to Bulgaria buying three apartments, ‘Jesus are these guys mental, they’ve never even been to the country before’ and that’s the kind of spending that was happening the last time.

“I don’t see that now, so I don’t know how exposed people are. I suppose at the end of the day, if you’ve got a mortgage and you can afford your mortgage and you lose your job, then you’re in trouble. That’s the thing. Employment is at its highest, I don’t know it’s a really difficult one.” He stresses there is a huge need for more housing units.

“The property system is an ecosystem, there’s foreign investment, private investment, it needs government investment,” he notes.

“Our output of units has gone up, but the problem is not just investment funds but the Government are buying a lot of property. I think it was about 25pc to 30pc of properties that were being built were being sold to the funds and to the Government as social housing and that figure has now jumped up to between 50 and 60pc so the pool of property available to first-time buyers is getting smaller and smaller, I think it was only 6,000 units last year. There is a massive shift in who’s buying.

“We need everybody to play their part in property, but it’s leaning now more towards investment companies. The Government used buy up to 10pc of properties that were built as social housing, I think they are close to 25/30pc now on that as well, so there’s a huge shift on that.”

“So, should the Government be building more, and I don’t mean like the Government out there kind of digging shovels and all that, but procuring it. Getting in architects, getting in surveyors, getting in engineers and the likes to build houses.”

He appears tonight on the first of two shows, Dermot Bannon’s Incredible Homes, where he travels abroad to look at spectacular properties.

Dermot Bannon

“I have an amazing life!” he laughs. “Especially I suppose after the pandemic, not stepping on a plane for three years and then to kind of go back to it, is was ‘is this happening, am I here’, there was a lot of that going on, it was brilliant

“Not saying that before when I travelled that you were kind of tired, fed up of packing bags, moving, because with these type of things you tend to kind of stay in a hotel for one night and move to the next night, so a lot of logistical stuff that happened and I used to give out about that a little bit, and my god I didn’t give out about it this time. I had my suitcase packed three weeks in advance, I was that excited, I was like a kid heading off to Trabolgan for the first time.”

He concedes this type of programme might be branded as “property porn." “Would you call it property porn? Probably yeah. I suppose I’m always conscious of it,” he admits.

The father-of-three lives in Drumcondra on the northside of Dublin and turned 50 earlier this year.

“I went for a sea swim,” he replies when asked how he marked his big 5-0. “ I’m not great at marking my birthday, especially with my friends because what I do is kind of out there so I kind of feel like I get enough attention, so I’m happy just sitting on the coach. I wouldn’t be a person for big celebrations.”

Being on TV, he is stopped nearly everywhere he goes.

“You do get recognised when you go out and about,” he smiles.

“Honestly people are lovely and I’ve never ever had a bad experience with anybody. People are really friendly. It’s different. I dunno, maybe it’s because of the type of the show. People feel like they know me and they chat to me like they know me.

“I kind of always feel like a local anywhere in the country and I have never felt as intimidating. I see people and they experience kind of being well known in different ways, I’ve never felt it as intimidating, I’ve always felt it as people being very friendly and I’ve never had a bad experience.

“Look I’ve been doing this for 15 years, it’s kind of nearly all I know and when people come up to me they want to ask me about their house or they take out their phones and they show me pictures of their sitting rooms, ‘what will I do with that?’, I’ve gotten used to that now

“My family and friends are great, they’re grounding. If somebody comes up to me and I might kind of step over and have a chat with them and they might want a selfie, and I go back to the family group, and they ‘all say ‘you’re’ so up yourself’.”

DermotBannon’s Incredible Homes tonight RTÉ ONE 9.30pm