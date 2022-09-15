Deirdre O’Kane reveals she suffered ‘health crash’ after having miscarriage

The comedian decided to “power on through” and return to work after losing her baby as a coping mechanism, but “hit a wall” soon afterwards.

Deirdre O’Kane has opened up about suffering a “health crash” after having a miscarriage when she was five months pregnant.

“I was in the middle of a stand-up tour, and I went back out on the road very quickly — too quickly, I would say in hindsight; really about a week later,” she told The Irish Times.

“And I think a couple of months after that I hit a wall. I had a complete sort of crash, a health crash, which was possibly tied up in lots of things.

“My sister-in-law had passed away at age 41 before I’d had the miscarriage, and I was powering through in the sense of, ‘Well, I’m sure I can get pregnant again.’ ”

She explained that while she thankfully didn’t have a “psychological breakdown”, she did still suffer.

“My instinct was to power on through, but I didn’t get away with it. I thought I was coping — and I was coping: I didn’t have any psychological breakdown,” she said.

“It all manifested itself in a physical way. I’m very resilient. At least we all think we are until, I suppose, the s**t hits the fan.”

Reflecting on that time in her life, Deirdre admitted that it probably “would have been good” to speak about her miscarriage more openly.

“It’s a big thing. It’s absolutely a big thing. You know you’ve to go through it all and deliver.

“It’s hard, especially when it’s your first. It was tough, but, like I say, I had a perspective whereby I had lost somebody who was close to me who was 41, so in a way I wasn’t indulging myself.

“I didn’t take the time, but listen, even if you did take the time, what’s your process? Who knows? I don’t know if there’s a right way of doing anything.

“Maybe with hindsight it would have been good to talk about it a bit more, but what did I know?”

Deirdre shares two teenage children, Holly and Daniel, with her husband, director Stephen Bradley.