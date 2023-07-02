Dee Forbes lawyers up as RTÉ brace for legal action from ex-chief after Tubridy fallout

Ex-RTÉ Director General’s legal team ‘corresponding’ with station as bosses brace for wave of litigation

Lawyers representing ex-RTE Director General Dee Forbes have been in “correspondence” with the station – sparking fears she could now be set to sue her former employers.

Last night, a spokesman for the former RTE boss confirmed to the Sunday World that Ms Forbes had lawyered up but refused to comment on whether she had threatened legal action.

It comes as the broadcaster is bracing itself for a litigation battle as part of the fall out from the scandal over the secret €345,000 pay deal with Ryan Tubridy.

During this week’s tense Oireachtas hearing, RTE’s Director of Legal Paula Mullooly had admitted the station is now facing “a number of active and threatened litigation” arising out of the controversy.

But when asked by the Sunday World if Ms Forbes had threatened legal action against her former employer, the spokesperson replied: ‘No comment.’

Ryan Tubridy with his agent Noel Kelly

Queried whether lawyers for Ms Forbes are now in correspondence with RTE, he replied: “Of course.

“There has been correspondence from Dee’s lawyers and RTE … that is absolutely the case. Beyond that I wouldn’t really be prepared to say anything.”

Asked whether it is envisaged in the short to medium term that Ms. Forbes may be available to the Public Accounts Committee to answer questions, he replied: “I would refer back to two things that we have said on the record that there are genuine and ongoing health concerns.”

The Sunday World also attempted to contact Ryan Tubridy and his high-powered agent Noel Kelly of NK Management yesterday in an effort to establish if either of them has threatened litigation against the station.

When we called to the Foxrock home of Mr. Kelly, no-one answered the door while calls to his mobile phone went unanswered and a text message did not elicit a response.

We also called to the gated home of Mr. Tubridy in Clontarf but no-one responded when we buzzed at the entrance.

A phone call to Mr. Tubridy also did not elicit a response and a follow up text was not returned.

A spokesperson for Renault Ireland responded, when asked if the company had threatened litigation arising as a result of the commercial agreement entered into between RTE, Renault and Tubridy: “We don’t have any further comment and as previously said Renault doesn’t comment on commercial agreements.”

RTE buildings

Calls to RTE’s media team were not responded to.

The fact RTE is now facing ‘active and threatened litigation’ was disclosed during a exchange between TD Alan Kelly and RTE’s Director of Legal Paula Mullooly during an exchange at the Public Accounts Committee on Thursday.

Mr. Kelly began by asking whether the online meeting, during which a deal was brokered that would see Renault pay Tubridy to attend commercial events with the cost to be deducted against their sponsorship of the Late Late Show.

AK: “In relation to the zoom call … this famous teams call that took place …. the tri-partite … can we get a copy of it? Presumably, that’s recorded?”

PM: “No, it wasn’t recorded. It’s not recorded.”

AK: “Is that not standard practice for calls like that.”

PM: “No, I don’t believe so! No!”

AK: “So there’s no minutes?”

PM: “There is a note of the call taken by the lawyer who was present at that meeting!”

AK: “Who was the lawyer?”

PM: “I don’t want to name the lawyer in question … it’s not fair! She’s acted appropriately throughout this!”

AK: “Ok … no problem. That’s fine. Will you provide a copy of the note to us please by next Thursday?”

PM: “Deputy, sorry! Can I just intervene there? The note forms part of the legal advice in the context of this file.

“It is covered by legal professional privilege. I have an issue in the context of this matter where there is a number of active and threatened litigation and I need to protect the legal professional privilege in respect of that.”

RTE’s Director of Legal, Paula Mullooly

Contacted yesterday, Mr. Kelly said: “After (the meeting) I followed up with her and I pointed out that the Board and the Chairperson make the decision on whether to waive privilege on that note and, given everything that’s happened, I expect that that privilege will be waived and we will get that note.”

Asked whether the Public Accounts Committee will seek further clarity on which parties or parties are behind the active and threatened litigation arising from the Tubridy deal, Mr. Kelly said he is unsure whether this falls within (PACs) remit before adding the focus for PAC is on obtaining the notes of the meeting.