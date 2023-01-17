Dee Devlin throws lavish baby shower for sister Sarah at Black Forge Inn

The UFC star’s fiancée was all smiles as she posed for pictures with her pregnant sister Sarah, who is expecting her first child with partner Sean Fitzpatrick.

Dee Devlin with her sisters Sarah, Sandra, and Cathy at Sarah's baby shower in the Black Forge Inn

Dee Devlin and her family had a big day out at the Black Forge Inn over the weekend celebrating her sister’s baby shower.

The UFC star’s fiancée was all smiles as she posed for pictures with her pregnant sister Sarah, who is expecting her first child with partner Sean Fitzpatrick.

They were joined by their other sisters, Cathy and Sandra, who recently tied the knot at a stunning winter wedding ceremony.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Sarah shared some photos from the occasion, including some snaps of the Crumlin venue decked out in baby shower paraphernalia.

The family congregated in a section of the pub, which they decorated with pink and white balloon arches that surrounded a sign reading “Welcome to Sarah’s baby shower. 14th January 2023.”

Guests were directed to an altar of delicious sweet treats including donuts, marshmallows, cookies, and cupcakes topped with the words “Oh baby” written in gold cursive letters.

And a wall holding cones full of popcorn sat above a string of photos of the parents-to-be, while a large stack of decorative baby blocks beckoned attendees over to the treats table.

Meanwhile, Sarah looked the part wearing a white “Mummy to be” sash over her cream ruched dress with her hair thrown up in a tousled bun.

Captioning the post, Sarah wrote: “My Sisters & Mam gave me the most special day yesterday for my baby shower.

“We are blessed to have some very special people around us and our little darling is one lucky little lady she got spoiled”.

It comes after Sarah, Dee, and Cathy took on bridesmaids roles for their sister Sandra’s wedding at Barberstown Castle in Co Kildare last month.

The trio each wore burgundy dresses in varied styles, which were paired with white fur shawls for warmth in the chilly December weather.

Conor McGregor was also in attendance and brought along sons Conor Jnr (5) and Rian (1) and daughter Croia (2), who was a flower girl for the day.

Snaps shared to Instagram by Dee show the family posing together at the church, and at the reception.

One picture shows the bride sharing a laugh with Dee, Conor and his mother Margaret prior to the ceremony.