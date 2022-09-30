Dee Devlin pays sweet tribute to fiancé Conor McGregor and youngest son Rian

The family are currently in the Dominican Republic as The Notorious films his Hollywood debut

Dee Devlin has paid a sweet tribute to her fiancee Conor McGregor and their adorable youngest son, Rian.

Taking to Instagram, The Notorious shared a snap showing his son sat on his lap as the pair watch footage of sparring on the MMA star’s phone.

“Watching sparring footage with my youngest son Rían in the Dominican Republic. We have decades banked,” he captioned the post.

Commenting on the picture, loving mum Dee posted a heart, as well as a heart eye emoji.

The family are currently in the Dominican Republic while Conor films his debut movie appearance.

The Dubliner is set to star in a remake of Road House alongside Jake Gyllenhaal.

The original 1989 action flick starred Patrick Swayze.

Road House will follow a former UFC fighter, played by Gyllenhaal, who takes a job as a bouncer at a rough-and-tumble roadhouse in the Florida Keys, but soon discovers that not everything is what it seems in the tropical paradise.

It remains unknown who McGregor will be playing in the project, but sources have made it clear that he would be playing an original character and not himself.

Insiders said that when McGregor heard there was interest for him to join the Road House cast, he watched the original film for the first time and enjoyed it so much he wanted to get in on the action.

Sources add that after a meeting with producer Joel Silver, Conor was sold on the project and loved the idea of where the new story was headed compared to the original.

The Amazon Original Movie will stream on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide when it is released.

While McGregor is excited about his Hollywood debut, for some fight fans they believe that his new departure marks the end of his fighting career.

“We’ll never see him in the octagon again,” one tweeted while another added: “This guy is not serious about fighting anymore, when will you Conor fans understand that?"

Other movie fans objected to a remake of a classic that they appear to hold close to their hearts.

One stormed: “Cool beans, now that’s TWO reasons not to watch it,” while another added: “This film looks suckier by the day. nobody asked for it.”

One irate fan stormed: “A remake of Roadhouse with McGregor? Talk about adding insult to injury.”

One stated: “You can't improve on perfection, let Roadhouse stay where it is.”

McGregor has yet to make a return to the Octagon after breaking his leg in a crushing defeat by Dustin Poirier last July.

However, Floyd Mayweather has hinted that the pair could go toe to toe in the boxing ring in 2023.

It has been five years since the two last met in the boxing ring, when Mayweather delivered a tenth-round TKO victory in Las Vegas in August 2017.

While “last details are being sorted”, Mayweather has hinted that he is now in final negotiations with McGregor about the terms of their rematch.

"I want to go out there this weekend and have fun [against Mikuru Asakura]. Then I have another exhibition Dubai in November and me and Conor McGregor in 2023," he revealed.

"We don't know if it's going to be an exhibition or a real fight. But there's been talks of both. I would prefer an exhibition."

Asked if he would prefer the bout to be an exhibition or professional he said he is only interested in taking on opponents where he doesn't have a chance of being hurt.

He added: "I am not into fights where I am going to take any real punishment.

"So, guys like Conor McGregor and guys that don't really hit hard such as YouTubers or UFC guys, I don't really mind colliding with those kinds of individuals but nothing where I am going to put myself in a position where I am going to harm myself or hurt myself."

Mayweather's clash with the Notorious proved to be his last professional fight, taking his record to 50 wins and zero losses or draws.

Mayweather - who insists he wouldn't change a single thing about his career - reportedly earned around $280million from the blockbuster bout.