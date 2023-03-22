Dee Devlin calls Conor McGregor 'best daddy on planet' as he jets kids to Disney World

“Top man. Blessings to the family,” said one fellow MMA fighter.

The McGregors are seen touching down in Florida.

Dee Devlin has hailed Conor McGregor as the 'best daddy on planet as they jetted off to Disney World with their children.

The couple are proud parents to Conor Junior (five), Croia (two), and Rian (one).

Conor shared the photograph on Instagram this afternoon, where he is seen standing with his three kids in front of a private plane and a number of dark coloured SUVs in Florida.

The former two weight UFC world champion donned a relaxed outfit of a grey Givenchy tracksuit and runners for the long flight.

"Top man. Blessings to the family,” commented one UFC fighter, Richie Savage.

The holiday comes as UFC fans eagerly await Conor’s return to the ring, which had been tipped to occur sometime in 2023. It is now understood McGregor will take on Michael Chandler in July.

Chandler is a former multi-time Bellator lightweight champion and recently faced off against the Irishman during filming of Season 31 of the Ultimate Fighter.

MMA fans have hoped for a Chandler vs. McGregor scrap because both are seen as top strikers. However, both men are strong on their feet in different ways.

McGregor is a technical puncher with outstanding counter attack and serious power in his left hook. Chandler also has power but relies more on sheer strength and an uncanny ability to ‘take a whack’ on the chin.

McGregor is one of Ireland’s most famous exports and his 13 second, one punch take down of Jose Aldo for the featherweight belt in 2015 will go down in history as one of the most iconic moments in the history of the sport.

If McGregor can win a belt at welterweight, he would be the first person in UFC history to hold belts at three different weight classes.