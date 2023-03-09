David Letterman ‘still processing’ the song Bono and The Edge wrote for him

“A stand-up comic like Dave might be able to understand what we're about and unravel the U2 mystery.”

The Edge, Dave Letterman and Bono appear at the Los Angeles premiere of the Disney+ Music Docu-Special "Bono & The Edge: A Sort Of Homecoming, with Dave Letterman" at The Orpheum Theatre on March 08, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) — © Getty Images

The Edge, Dave Letterman and Bono appear at the Los Angeles premiere of the Disney+ Music Docu-Special "Bono & The Edge: A Sort Of Homecoming, with Dave Letterman" at The Orpheum Theatre on March 08, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) — © Getty Images

Talk show icon David Letterman (75) has admitted he is “still processing” the song Bono (62) and The Edge (61) wrote for him.

The trio were walking the red carpet ahead of the Disney+ premiere of their documentary Bono and the Edge: A Sort of Homecoming.

Bono was asked by Access Hollywood what it was like taking David Letterman back to his “old stomping ground” for his first trip to Ireland.

The music legend revealed the spent “a week in Dave’s gaff” so it was time to return the favour.

The Edge added: “A stand-up comic like Dave might be able to understand what we're about and unravel the U2 mystery.”

The Edge, Dave Letterman and Bono appear at the Los Angeles premiere of the Disney+ Music Docu-Special "Bono & The Edge: A Sort Of Homecoming, with Dave Letterman" at The Orpheum Theatre on March 08, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) — © Getty Images

"Well, there’s no unravelling that,” David chimed in. “But the best part of it is – and I can’t explain it any differently – is these two people here and what they represent; and what they are; and what they stand for; and what they have accomplished.

"And what they continue to accomplish and be decent, well-rounded nice people. It was such a delight.”

The star admitted he is “still processing” the fact the pair wrote a song for him.

"I’m still processing it because most songs written about me begin ‘Hey dumbass!’ So this was an unusual experience.”

Bono and the Edge attended the Los Angeles premiere of the film last night.

The documentary is coming to Disney+ on March 17, and follows the pair around Dublin.

They are joined by David Letterman to trace the beginnings of U2, with the trailer showing the American talk show host wrapped up against the elements while Bono and the Edge take him across the Ha’penny Bridge, through Templebar, and beyond.

"Bono + The Edge + Dublin,” the trailer advertises.

Imelda May, Brian Kennedy and Glen Hansard also joined the U2 duo for a gig in McDaid’s pub in the capital for the programme.

Letterman also interviewed drag queen and Dancing with the Stars contestant Panti Bliss while in Dublin.