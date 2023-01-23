David Haye shares video with Una Healy after breaking silence on ‘throuple’ relationship
The boxing star reunited with Una just a day after returning from a lavish Costa Rican holiday with his girlfriend.
Veteran boxer David Haye (42) has shared a video posing with Una Healy (41), just days after he appeared to confirm rumours they are involved in a ‘throuple.’
Since Haye, his girlfriend Sian Osborne (29) and Saturdays’ singer Una went on a lavish Moroccan holiday together, fans have been unable to shake the idea that the trio could be in a polyamorous relationship.
"I like to keep my private life private,” he said at a boxing event in Manchester on Friday.
"I let people in through my social media a little bit, but what I do behind closed doors is between me and the girls involved,” he told Pro Boxing Fans, before adding: “So yeah, I don’t really want to go into all that.”
Taking to Instagram last night, David shared a video of him enjoying a night-out at a boxing event.
He panned over the crowd before landing on Tipperary beauty Una, showing off their view of the boxing ring and the “main event of the evening.”
The sports star only recently touched down in the UK from a sunny getaway to Costa Rica with girlfriend Sian.
He reunited with Una at the boxing event just a day later.
Rumours that the pals were in a ‘throuple’ began to grow legs when Una shared a cosy snap from inside a luxurious Moroccan restaurant.
All holding hands over the table, she captioned the photo: “I’ve started 2023 in a comfortable place, feeling genuinely happy and at peace. Here’s to this year being ours x”.
Tipperary native Una and Haye’s model girlfriend Sian also posed either side of Haye in a poolside snap with the mysterious caption: “If a picture says a thousand words, then this one says exactly what it needs to.”
Eagle-eyed social media sleuths began pouring through the snaps shared by the group while they were on holidays, believing the proof is in the posts.
