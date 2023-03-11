David Haye says there is an ‘opening in our team’ after Una Healy quits ‘throuple’

The former heavyweight boxer appears to have made reference to the singer’s departure in a cryptic Instagram post

David Haye has said he has experienced “an unexpected opening in our team” after Una Healy reportedly ended her rumoured ‘throuple’ with the boxer and his girlfriend.

The Saturdays singer who had been snapped with Haye and Osborne in recent months on holiday in Morocco and at a boxing event in the UK has said she is now single after things got “too complicated”.

Former heavyweight boxer David (42) appears to have made reference to the singer’s departure in a cryptic Instagram post.

Suggesting that he was looking for a replacement, he said there was now an “opening” in his team as he posted a snap with girlfriend Sian (35) and three other women while partying at the SXM Festival in Saint Martin in the Caribbean.

“We experienced an unexpected opening in our team, but the invigorating atmosphere at the @sxmfestival ensures that we'll soon have a full roster,” he wrote.

Una confirmed her relationship status this week, saying: "I am single and raising my two children, just like many other single parents – both men and women – doing a great job. I am a single parent. I don’t like the term single mother as it has negative connotations.”

The rumour mill went into overdrive with speculation that the trio were in a three-way relationship, but it was reported last week that they had called it quits after Una removed all traces of the pair from her social media.

“Una didn’t think the throuple would get so much attention. She was getting a lot of negative comments about it, and she just didn’t think it was worth it in the end,” a source told OK magazine earlier this week.

“It went from something fun into a big media frenzy and everyone seemed to be talking about it.”

“Una is a private person and decided to take a step back. It all got a bit complicated. She enjoyed herself, but her kids are her main priority and that’s her focus now.”

The source revealed that David is “a bit gutted” about Una’s decision to cut ties, adding that the Tipperary native is “an independent single woman who can do what she wants”.

“Una went through a tough time after her split from Ben, but she’s doing what’s best for her family and walking away. David was like the cat who got the cream and is a bit gutted about the whole thing,” they said.