David Baddiel slams Oppenheimer makers for casting ‘non-Jew’ Cillian Murphy

The stand-up comic has previously spoken critically about non-Jewish actors playing Jewish roles in film and TV.

Comedian David Baddiel has slammed the makers of hit movie Oppenheimer for casting Cillian Murphy to play a Jewish scientist.

Cork-native Cillian has won plaudits from critics for his portrayal of the ‘Father of the Atom Bomb’, J. Robert Oppenheimer, in the a-list flick.

However, David Baddiel – who is Jewish – has hit out the decision to cast a non-Jewish actor to play the scientist.

Writing in The Jewish Chronicle, the author and comic said other minorities are treated differently by filmmakers.

“Another day, another film/TV show/play in which a famous Jew is played by a non-Jew.

“‘I have talked and written about this many times — about how it’s a question not of acting but of context: minority casting being presently dominated by the notion of authenticity, the question is why that doesn’t apply to Jews, and what that means for how people see Jews — so I shan’t rehearse it again.”

He added: “Whatever the rights and wrongs of it, I can promise you that in this business – and I am in this business still – casting directors are now frightened to cast except in line with the minority they are casting.

"But they are not so worried about Jews.”

The film follows the story of scientist J Robert Oppenheimer on his journey to creating the world’s first nuclear weapons in the 1940s.

Baddiel also claims in his piece that J. Robert Oppenheimer's Jewish heritage and the threat posed by Nazi Germany were key factors in why the scientist helped develop the atomic bomb.

Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer

"The emotional undercurrent for J Robert and Albert Einstein and the other Jews involved in trying to make this weapon before the Nazis did, was fear and desperation.

"Oppenheimer does include scenes where mentions of J Robert’s heritage are present and correct, but the film lacks, perhaps because of the casting — and this is where authenticity casting, whatever you feel about it, has some artistic value — any profound sense of that ethnicity being key to who he was, the secret driver of his work at Los Alamos."

Cillian Murphy says it 'took a toll' to play co-creator of atom bomb in Oppenheimer

Cillian Murphy’s portrayal of Oppenheimer has seen listed as one of the favourites to be nominated for an Oscar.

The Peaky Blinders star has previously said he hopes the film inspires people to consider the history of weapons of mass destruction.

“This isn’t supposed to be a history lesson.

“But I really hope that through the experience of watching the film, people might be curious to find out more and to read up about this moment in history if they so wish.”

He added: “I felt incredibly lucky to be part of such an incredible cast of actors. “Robert Downey Jr was amazing to work with and his performance is simply electrifying. It was really interesting to explore the relationship between our characters.