Dave Fanning under fire for ‘callous’ and ‘insensitive’ Christy Dignam comments

The Aslan frontman died at his home on Tuesday, aged 63, after a decade-long battle with cancer.

Broadcaster Dave Fanning is facing criticism for his “inappropriate” and “insensitive” comments about Christy Dignam following his death last week.

Hundreds of people lined the streets in his native Finglas on Saturday to pay their respects ahead of his funeral and tributes have been pouring in online for the musician over the past week.

And while many have been celebrating the Crazy World singer’s life and legacy, radio DJ Dave Fanning has taken a different approach.

Speaking on Claire Byrne’s RTÉ Radio One show, Fanning said that Dignam “blew” his image by turning to heroin.

He recalled how Aslan recorded a set as part of his Fanning Sessions radio segment in the 1980s which ultimately kicked off their career.

“When Aslan did their session near the beginning, they were so pleased and so proud and so like, ‘Wow, this is a rung on the ladder that we have now reached, we can also use this as a demo tape for record companies,’” he explained.

“Then they got that kind of deal and they were with the record company, they brought out an album and they did well with the single This Is and all that happened. And then I know this is a time for eulogising, but I don't want to deify the guy, either.

“He blew it royally and he would say later on that, you know, 'I was abused at the age of six by a neighbour, and this whole of my life for ages so I filled it not by trying to get high with heroin, but just by filling it with heroin to keep myself away from the memory of it.'

“I remember saying to him, ‘Are you sure about that now Christy? Are you sure you're not trying to pull the wool over my eyes?’

“So look, you can look at it that way, if you like, that's what I'm saying. Basically, what I'm saying is you have two things about people who go on heroin, get rid of them are doing the best you can with them.

“He just blew it. He left the band for five or six years. It was Dignam and Goff after that, with Conor Goff who was a kind of a light guy, he was a fun guy, Conor, and it made him you know, I think realise I can get out on the stage and not be stupid.

“He came back then, a bunch of years later with Aslan and they had the biggest hit of all but it kind of went downhill after that in terms of major success.”

Fanning has come under fire for his comments about Dignam online, with many fans slamming him for his “horrible” remarks.

One person said: “Shame on you @davefanning. It’s remarks like yours, that dismissiveness, that stops people from getting support & recovery. This is why people worry they won’t be believed if they share their trauma. The entire country heard you. Shame”.

Another wrote: “Dave Fanning should apologise for that radio piece this morning. His account of his response to Christy Dignam's story of abuse was horrible -'are you sure about that now Christy, are you sure you're not pulling the wool over my eyes'. No understanding of abuse, trauma, addiction.”

A third chimed in: “Why do people piss on their legacy? Dave Fanning was a formative influence on my musical taste & education with his wonderful show but that mean-spirited, weirdly catty & inappropriately judgemental take on Christy Dignam and Aslan on the Claire Byrne show - yeah. F**k you, Dave.”

While a fourth added: “Almost can't believe the callousness of that Dave Fanning interview. It'll be a sickening listen for the many victims of sexual abuse in this country, not to mention my fellow sufferers of trauma & addiction. Somebody blew it for sure, but it wasn't Christy Dignam. RIP.”