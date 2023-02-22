Dave Fanning to step back from 2FM show after 44 years
He has presented the Dave Fanning Show on the station since May 1979
Dave Fanning has announced he is stepping away from 2FM’s weekend show, ending a 44-year spell with 2FM/RTE Radio 2, to concentrate on the “digital empire”.
The legendary broadcaster will still appear on 2FM on Bank Holidays, including the upcoming Bank Holiday, St Patrick’s Day.
He has presented the Dave Fanning Show on the station since May 1979.
Posting to Instragam to announce the news, Dave said: “Very shortly I’ll be launching the Fanning podcast on RTE Radio Player (and wherever else you get your stuff) and presenting a new music show on RTE Gold.
“And with programmes like Fanning at Whelan’s on the telly and a bunch of new series on Gold (ranging from the 10-hour Fanning’s Fabbest 50s to other 10-parters like Irish Music: 60s-2000s), I’ll be turning up on 2FM on Bank Holidays starting with this coming St Patrick’s Day Friday with a U2 special to celebrate the launch that day of the band’s new 40-year retrospective album.
“So, I'm gonna split the scene for a while.
“I’ve been thinking ‘bout this for the past few years and have decided to step back from my weekend show on 2FM to spread the word of Fanning on the digital empire.
“A busy year ahead; see you along the way.”
