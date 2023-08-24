Dara Ó Briain reveals Hollywood actor wasn’t ‘very friendly’ on talk show

The comedian was speaking to Rob Brydon about the many big names in the industry they’ve met throughout their careers.

Dara Ó Briain has revealed the one celebrity he didn’t click with in his many years of appearing on talk shows.

The comedian was speaking to Gavin and Stacey favourite Rob Brydon on his podcast, Brydon &, about the many big names in the industry they’ve met throughout their careers.

He revealed that he’s shared the orange couch on The Graham Norton Show with Oscar nominee Mark Wahlberg on two separate occasions – but the pair didn’t click at all.

Dara explained that Mark seemed unimpressed with his stories about Boston, where the actor hails from, and didn’t know who he was.

“The person who wasn’t very friendly was Marky Mark, who does not like to be called Marky Mark, I’ve just remembered,” he began.

Rob interjected: “Mark Wahlberg! Maybe we’ve discovered something here.”

Dara continued: “Marky Mark was on Graham Norton twice when I was on and both times seemed a little bit... ‘three sheets to the wind’ is a phrase my mother would use.

“We didn’t click the first time. He certainly didn’t remember me. I think he was smashed.

“At one stage, Graham said to me, ‘Oh, Dara, you’ve spent some time in Boston,’ and I told a story about living in Boston on a student visa and Wahlberg was there going, ‘Why are you talking about Boston? I’m from Boston’ in a very typically Boston way that was like, ‘Yeah, I’m from Boston. Why’s this guy talking about Boston?’”

But Rob tried to put himself in Mark’s shoes and pointed out that a Hollywood star may not be familiar with the Irish comedian’s work.

“Let’s try and see it from Mark Wahlberg’s view. He’s touring the world, promoting a movie. He’s going everywhere.

“He has not, like I have, bathed in the lovely bath of Dara Ó Briain. He has not, like I have, been able to build a great, deep-seated appreciation for a great comedian. He hasn’t had that opportunity. So, to him, (he’s thinking) ‘Who’s this eejit?’

“He doesn’t know so we can’t judge him too harshly,” he added.