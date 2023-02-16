Danniella Westbrook rushed to hospital after suffering panic attacks in London

The soap star revealed she had an ‘absolutely awful’ experience when she lost access to her bank account

Soap star Danniella Westbrook has revealed her “absolutely awful” experience after she found herself locked out of her bank account while in London.

The ex-EastEnders actress told Twitter followers she was rushed to hospital last night after suffering “three panic attacks”.

A string of tweets showed Danniella calling-out financial services app Revolut when she lost access to her account.

She revealed she couldn’t “even use her card to get a tube” before 11pm, later adding that “7 hours” had passed and she was still stranded.

"It's now been 7 hours of being in London with no access to my money to get home or get a hotel!!!” she tweeted.

"It's an absolute joke! I had such a bad anxiety attack after 4 hours of not being able to even get a bottle of water as all cards frozen over one payment!”

Daniella said: “So you freeze my cards and account at 8.30 pm and give me loads of messages saying you have escalated the verification when I have you the details in minutes.

“It's now 3.07 am and my anxiety of being stranded on my own for 7 hours in central London at night.”

She revealed the ordeal led her to be rushed to hospital.

"Now seven hours later was freezing waiting in London for access to my bank account or cards had three panic attacks and someone thankfully got me to A&E.

“I'm now calm but still sat waiting for @RevolutApp to let me access my money & they had the cheek to inbox me ‘Get well soon'.”

The star said the situation was “awful” and offered advice to the company in a later tweet.

"I think it's absolutely awful to make anyone feel this vulnerable especially when you in the middle of a city alone,” Daniella said.

“Fine hold a payment but allow me access to my clear funds to at least get home safely or get a hotel. @RevolutApp need to stop leaving people in these situations.”

The former EastEnders star recently told how medics saved her life when she was just “hours away” from a heart attack.

Sharing a selfie to Instagram, the actress urged others to keep tabs on their symptoms if they are unwell with the flu.

"Whips cross just saved my life and I am forever grateful,” she said.

"If you have this flu bug and tight chest ring an ambulance I was hours away from cardiac arrest my chest was so tight. Now I need complete bed rest for a few days #blessed."