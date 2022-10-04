Daniel O’Donnell to star in new Halloween film ‘Night of the Daniels’
The Donegal News revealed earlier this year that O’Donnell will have to save Dungloe when it comes under attack this Halloween.
Seoirse MulgrewIndependent.ie
Daniel O’Donnell is set to debut his acting skills later this month with a lead role in an Irish short film.
