Danny Boo | Daniel O’Donnell to star in new Halloween film ‘Night of the Daniels’

The Donegal News revealed earlier this year that O’Donnell will have to save Dungloe when it comes under attack this Halloween.

Daniel O'donnell — © Getty Images Daniel O'Donnell. Photo: Mark Condren

Seoirse Mulgrew Independent.ie Today at 15:44





