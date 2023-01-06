Daniel O’Donnell tells sweet story of when he first met wife Majella

"It was during the period of the separation that I think I realised that I enjoyed her more than even I knew.”

Daniel O'Donnell and wife Majella while they renewed their wedding vows this week.

Daniel O’Donnell has revealed sweet details of when he first met wife Majella in Tenerife.

The doting pair renewed their vows this week after a “wonderful” 20 years of marriage.

Country music star Daniel has confessed it was like love at first sight when they first met at Majella’s parent’s bar on the Spanish island.

“We got on very well, from the very beginning. Obviously we struck up a relationship immediately,” he told RSVP Magazine.

Majella’s mum was “mortified” they had no music playing when he arrived, urging her daughter to get up and sing.

Donegal native Daniel admitted to RSVP that he had some “reservations” about his relationship with Majella in the early days.

They briefly split over concerns about her previous marriage.

However, the loved-up couple could not stay apart for long.

"It was during the period of the separation that I think I realised that I enjoyed her more than even I knew. I remember thinking, 'Why would I miss out on this?'"

Majella gave a candid interview about her life on RTÉ’s Keys to My Life last September, opening up about family life with her first husband.

"It's just when I think of the kids,” she confessed.

"I see them and just want to pick them up and cuddle and hold them because I probably wasn't great with them when they were small.”

She admitted she was already struggling with postnatal depression when “the whole marriage just started to go wrong.”

"He'd be home less and less, and then the whole thing came out about having an affair.

"Even then I probably would have taken him back, but he didn't come, you know, and I can remember being on my knees and just holding on to him saying ‘please don't go.’ It was pathetic. That's pathetic.”

However, Majella later found love with music star Daniel, with the Donegal man telling RSVP that there was “sadness” to watching the interview.

"There’s a sadness to it because I suppose what would have been better for everybody is if Majella’s marriage had worked, but I wouldn’t have got the chance then,” he said.

"Majella wanted her marriage to work, it’s what she wanted for herself and for the children, that would be the best thing, but you live the life that you’re given.”