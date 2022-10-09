Daniel O’ Donnell says ‘heart goes out’ to relatives and friends of Creeslough victims
“When you hear that 10 are dead and so many more injured, you realise that there are also so many more left heartbroken”
Daniel O Donnell said yesterday that his heart went out to the relatives and friends of the dead and injured in the Donegal explosion tragedy.
Daniel, who returned home this morning following a stint in America for work, told how he was sitting beside a lady on the flight who knew one of those who died in the blast which destroyed a petrol station and apartments in the village of Creeslough on Friday.
Speaking to the Sunday World, he said: “We wish you could say something or do something but there is nothing you can say or do”.
“When you hear that 10 are dead and so many more injured, you realise that there are also so many more left heartbroken. People’s lives will never be the same again.
Read more
“There have been tragedies in Donegal in the past but in my lifetime I have never witnessed anything like this. It is just unbelievable,” he said.
“There are no words that can console or comfort or make a difference to the people affected. I don’t know how they are going to manage to get through it,” he said.
He continued: “It has devastated the whole county but especially the local community in Creeslough. It is a close-knit community where everybody knows everybody so everybody will know the dead and injured.
“I don’t know anybody (involved in tragedy) but on my journey home from America this morning I was sitting beside a girl whose husband’s first cousin is one of the dead. It’s a tragedy that is beyond our ability to comprehend.”
Speaking about the Applegreen store and petrol station at the heart of the tragedy, he said: “I know the shop, it’s a one stop shop. How your life can change in a split second,” he added.
Today's Headlines
devastated | Daniel O’ Donnell says ‘heart goes out’ to relatives and friends of Creeslough victims
'Down to Earth' | Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox delight staff at Dublin vintage shop with surprise visit
Woody hell | Garda being investigated for allegedly using squad SUV to tow trailer of firewood
'Lost angels' | Creeslough ‘heartbroken’ as girl (14), woman (24) and man (49) named as victims of blast tragedy
LAST CHANCE | Ronan Collins reveals wife turned him down twice as he celebrates 70th birthday
'Tsumnami of grief' | Donegal priest says Creeslough community has ‘great sadness in our hearts’
Nad cool | Nadine Coyle reveals strange man asked to 'kiss her hand’ in lift in New York
Explosion tragedy | Gas leak in apartments in Creeslough, Donegal is likely to have caused blast
horror story | Stephen Kenny’s Ireland handed nightmare draw for Euro 2024 qualifiers
dutch delight | Max Verstappen is world champion again – here are five of his best moments