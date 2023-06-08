Dancing With the Stars pro Kerri-Anne Donaldson dies aged 38

The dancer joined the cast of the RTÉ show back in 2019.

The dancer joined the cast of the RTÉ show back in 2019 and worked on the weekly pro routines for the past three seasons.

Prior to her stint on DWTS, she made it to the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent in 2014 as part of the dance troupe Kings and Queens.

Kerri-Anne's death was confirmed on Thursday morning by her sister Cara, who wrote: “My heart hurts and my world has just collapsed around me.

“My beautiful baby sister is no longer with us and I don't know how to process it. I love you Kerri, you're my best friend, we were inseparable and right now I don't know how to fill the void. Be peaceful and hold Nan tight.”

Tributes have been pouring in online for the star, with several DWTS alumni and members of the dance community sharing their heartbreak.

Pasquale Le Rocca, who lifted the Glitterball in 2020 and 2022, shared a series of sweet photos of his late pal and said: “My heart is aching and there are no words to explain how I feel right now.

“My beautiful, talented, special friend Kerri is no longer with us and I still can’t realize it in my head. I want to remember you with that gorgeous smile and I want you to know that you will live in my heart forever.

“I love you so much and I will miss you every day of my life. Rest in peace friend.”

Laura Nolan posted a throwback photo of her and Kerri-Anne taking a selfie together in Dublin and said: “That smile and laugh will stay with me forever.

“So honoured to have had such a beautiful, talented soul and person in my life. You made the world a better place.”

Ryan McShane added: “My heart is broken into a million pieces, that laugh will ring in my ears always and a smile that would light up even the darkest of rooms.

“You will always be in my heart. You will always be in my thoughts. There are just not enough words I would ever say or write that would ever justify how amazing you are and how much you are loved.”

Ryan Andrews said: “Shocked by this news tonight. A friend, colleague & an incredible talent”.

And The Supadance National League, alongside a black and white photo of Kerri-Anne, wrote: “The directors of the League are devastated to hear the extremely sad news of the passing of the daughter of their fellow directors Jacqui and Colin Donaldson principals at Diamond Dance centre and on behalf of all the schools in the League send love and prayers to them, their family and dance school!”