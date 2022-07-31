Dami Hope ‘not cleared’ by Indiyah Polack's mum in tonight’s Love Island

In tonight’s show, the Islanders will be reunited with their family and friends as they arrive at the villa for a special visit.

Indiyah may have forgiven the Wexford native for his sins in Casa Amor – which include sharing a three-way kiss with Summer and Chyna – but he still has some grafting to do.

In tonight’s show, the Islanders will be reunited with their family and friends as they arrive at the villa for a special visit.

The reunion episode typically takes place at the end of each season of Love Island, right before the finale, and sees family members speak their mind about their loved one’s partner after watching them together on screen for two months.

Indiyah’s mum Dee and sister Shak will drop into the villa tonight, and a preview for the show hints that they’re still not sold on her partner Dami.

Dee tells her daughter: “The behaviour, and I’m sure Shak will tell Dami, he’s not been cleared yet. He’s not cleared in my eyes yet either…”

RADAR SUNDAY 17 JULY

And when Dee finally meets Dami, she has some questions for him, asking: “So explain the three-way kiss…

“What was all that about? She wasn’t moving wild like you [were]. It came across as wild and thirsty.”

Later in the episode, Luca receives a text asking all Islanders to gather at the fire pit.

One by one they learn who is at risk and who is safe, after they each voted in their couples for who they thought was the least compatible.

The couples at risk of being dumped from the show are Ekin-Su and Davide, Gemma and Luca, Tasha and Andrew, and Paige and Adam.

Indiyah and Dami were the only couple to not get voted by their fellow Islanders, meaning they are automatically finalists.

Standing around the firepit, tonight will see one couple say their final farewell to the ilvla and who has made it to the 2022 Love Island final.