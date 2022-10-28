Dami Hope calls out ‘bad boy’ Adam Collard for Love Island antics

‘Stuff like that is not a good look.’

Dami Hope pictured at the Virgin Media Television New Season Launch Picture Brian McEvoy No Repro fee for one use

Dami Hope has taken a swing at fellow Love Islander Adam Collard, saying the ‘bad boy’ went too far with Paige Thorne.

Things didn’t last between the pair after they finished fifth on the show, as rumours of Adam’s cheating took over social media.

Dubliner Dami (26) has called Adam (26) out for his behaviour.

"Stuff like that is not a good look,” the star said to the Daily Star, alluding to videos showing Adam with his arms around different women on a night out.

"I feel like for me with Adam, if he was going to come back to the villa, you should have just been the bad boy instead of playing a whole game.”

Dami, who is still coupled up with his Love Island sweetheart Indiyah Polak, said he’s “not beefing with anyone, like.”

"I'll shake his hand but like, but I feel like in a way you disrespected Paige and she's actually my girl so."

Paige (24) recently opened up about her time with Adam outside the villa.

She told Cosmopolitan that “everybody told me 'what he was like’ and the rest of it, [but] you never believe it.”

"He was telling me nothing happened, and his attitude was like ‘Get over it.’”

Paige Thorne is a paramedic from Swansea.

The Welsh paramedic found out about Adam’s antics through a viral video on social media where his arm was wrapped around a blonde woman after a night out.

Unfortunately for Paige, she recently revealed, it was not the first time in their short relationship that the ‘bad boy’ stepped out with someone else.

"It’s not just that video,” she told the Saving Grace podcast.

"There are other videos that people don’t know about of different people, on the same night, in different locations.

"At first I was like, nah, do you what? It’s just an arm.

"I get that people get flirty. There's nothing to it. If I'm in the club and a guy puts his arm around me, is it cheating? No.

"And then these other videos came out and I'm just like, ooh. Ooh, I can't justify this.”

This season was Adam’s second stint on the show, already having drawn controversy when he first appeared in 2018.

Then, his behaviour even sparked a warning from Women’s Aid for how he was treating women on the programme.

“Clear warning signs” from Adam prompted the charity to call-out his attitude towards Rosie as potentially "emotionally abusive.”

"In a relationship, a partner questioning your memory of events, trivialising your thoughts or feelings, and turning things around to blame you can be part of pattern of gaslighting and emotional abuse.

"Last night, Rosie called out Adam's unacceptable behaviour on the show. We ask viewers to join her in recognising unhealthy behaviour in relationships and speaking out against all forms of domestic abuse – emotional as well as physical."

The charity had raised concerns online about Adam's return to the show.

In a statement to Metro.co.uk, Teresa Parker of Women’s Aid said:

"We hope that ITV recognise how serious this issue is and that it must be learned from, considering they have asked Adam to return to the show."

"Love Island is watched by many young people and we know what a huge influence it has."

"Producers must make sure there is support for contestants throughout, and intervene if relationships become unhealthy or abusive."