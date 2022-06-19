Dami Hope admits he has eyes for Indiyah in tonight’s Love Island

The Dubliner has been coupled up with Amber since day one – but it looks like there may be trouble in paradise.

Things are heating up in the Love Island villa tonight as Dami confesses that he might have feelings for one of the other contestants.

The Dubliner has been coupled up with Amber since day one – but it looks like there may be trouble in paradise.

In a preview for tonight’s episode, Dami confides in new boy Jay that he would “definitely” lay it on thick with hotel waitress Indiyah, who’s currently in a couple with Ikenna.

After Indiyah and Dami have a playful exchange in the bedroom, Jay asks: “What about you two?”

“Yeah, I would definitely do that. I would definitely do that,” Dami replies.

Jay says: “I f*****g knew it! So, why don’t you make a move with Indiyah then? You can see it, you both have chemistry man, you both do.”

But the idea seems to get Dami flustered as he explains: “On the outside world, I could talk to Amber and Indiyah separately and I’d be having the best time of my life. I can’t do that ‘cause it’s gonna explode and that.”

Meanwhile, the latest bombshell, 21-year-old dancer Danica, will choose who she wants to couple up with in scenes that will air tonight.

The tense recoupling ceremony will see one boy dumped from the villa as each girl takes their pick.

Danica made a splash on Friday night with her dramatic Love Island entrance where she was revealed to the other contestants like a game show prize during the Sex Sea challenge.

And she seemed to catch the eye of rugby player Jacques, who is currently coupled up with Welsh lass Paige.

He takes to the Beach Hut later tonight to admit that his head could be turned.

“Danica’s getting prettier by the day, for me. Like, if my head’s straight now it’s probably a bit like that,” he says, tilting his head to the side.

“Yeah, but it’s not fully turning. Not yet.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.