‘Dallas’ star Patrick Duffy proud to be named guest of honour for St Patrick’s Day Parade

Patrick, whose grandfather emigrated from Ireland to America in the 1920s, most recently visited Ireland in the summer of 2022, with his partner Linda Purl, to trace his own Irish roots in Kilmovee, Co Mayo.

American actors Patrick Duffy (aka Bobby Ewing of Dallas fame) and Linda Purl are visiting Ireland to film a new programme all about Patrick tracing his Irish ancestry. Their itinerary will take them to Dublin, Cork and Mayo. Pictured at O'Donoghues on Merrion Row, Dublin:

Patrick Duffy, Irish-American star who played Bobby Ewing in the hit show Dallas, has said nothing gives him more pride than being asked to be guest of honour at this year’s St Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin.

Fittingly, Patrick was born on the global day of Irish celebration on March 17, and throughout his life he has always maintained a deep pride and interest in his Irish heritage.

Born in Townsend, Montana, in 1949, the son of tavern owners Marie and Terence Duffy, Patrick got his big break in ‘Man From Atlantis’ before achieving global success playing Bobby Ewing in the much-loved CBS prime time American soap opera ‘Dallas’.

Patrick Duffy said: “Nothing gives me more pride than being asked to be guest of honour at this year’s St Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin.

“I can feel my grandfather’s joy in my returning to his homeland to represent the Duffys and express our gratitude for all this great country has given us. I feel like I am returning home and want to meet my extended family”.

Patrick was raised in a small town of 600 people in Montana. He moved to Seattle to study in the Professional Actors Training Program at the University of Washington, before going on to work on stage and screen in New York and then Los Angeles.

Since beginning his TV career, Patrick has starred in well over a dozen movies for television and countless specials.

While on “Dallas” he began his directing career, directing 30 episodes of Dallas and 49 episodes of Step By Step.

Richard Tierney, CEO at St Patrick’s Festival said: “We are so delighted to welcome Patrick Duffy to Ireland and to our national St Patrick’s Day Parade.

"Patrick is a bona fide legend of the screen and holds a special place in the hearts of so many Irish households, so it’s a real pleasure to be able to bring him centre stage for the festival and the parade.

"He is one of the many sons and daughters of Irish descent who will be making the pilgrimage home to Ireland this coming March, and we can’t wait to give him the welcome that he so richly deserves.”

Niall Gibbons, chief executive of Tourism Ireland added: “Tourism Ireland is delighted to welcome Patrick Duffy to Dublin and Ireland, as International Guest of Honour for this year’s St Patrick’s Day Parade.

"As we continue our journey to rebuild overseas tourism to Ireland this year, our aim on St Patrick’s Day is to capitalise on the heightened exposure for Ireland.

"The parade and the festival will be seen by millions of people around the world, helping to inspire them to put Ireland on their holiday ‘wish-list’ for 2023”.

Orla Carroll, director of product development at Fáilte Ireland said: “St Patrick’s Festival returns to Dublin this year, with an amazing line-up of celebrations planned across four days in the city centre.

"The world-renowned St Patrick’s Day Parade will be bigger and better than ever this year, encouraging hundreds of thousands of people to come to the city and enjoy the festivities.”

The National St Patrick’s Festival, Dublin runs from March 16 to 19, 2023.