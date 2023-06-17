Crowds line streets to pay respects to much-loved Aslan rock legend Christy Dignam

Mr Dignam died at his home on Tuesday, aged 63, after a 10 year fight with cancer.

Huge crowds have turned out in Dublin to pay their respects to Aslan front man Christy Dignam ahead of his funeral today.

He died at his home on Tuesday, aged 63, after a 10 year fight with cancer.

People in his native Finglas have turned out to honour him this morning, lining the streets where he grew up, his school and at the local GAA club.

The cortege stopped at the GAA club where Mr Dignam's family greeted the crowd before standing in respectful silence.

The crowd then sang 'This is' and 'Crazy World' before the cortege left.

Mr Dignam's private funeral service will take place later this morning.

Meanwhile an inspiring mural in honour of Christy Dignam has appeared in Dublin following the singer’s death this week.

The artwork shows the Dubliner singing into a mic and has been painted on a wall at the corner of Dame Street and George’s Street.

The tribute came as fans of the Aslan frontman are prepared to line the streets of the capital for his funeral.

The music icon said that his passion for song-writing and performing with Aslan, who formed in 1982, got him through many dark days in his life.

As a child, Christy was sexually abused by a neighbour and he struggled to come to terms with it through his adult life.

“If I didn’t have that (song-writing and singing) I don’t know where I’d be today,” Christy said.

“I was in hospital for about eight months at one stage with the cancer (amyloidosis), and when I came out, I was in a wheelchair for about a year.

“I remember sitting in the house one day watching the news and seeing that two little Syrian children had drowned in the Mediterranean as they and their families were trying to reach Europe.

“I started thinking about my life and how I had wasted it. Then I got into a really dark place.

“It was only when I started gigging again that it lifted, and I don’t see it like that now. If I’m not gigging the demons start growling inside me and I start getting into a bad place, so I’m very lucky that I have that outlet.

“When I’m on stage, I exorcise all the demons and when I’m not doing it, my head just starts getting melted.

“People say to me, ‘oh, you’re very unlucky with the cancer.’ I consider myself a very, very lucky man; first of all to be surviving this cancer, but also for the life I’ve had.

“I’ve had an amazing life. I’ve been doing something that I absolutely love all my life.

“When I first started work it was in the Player Mills cigarette factory on a conveyor belt. Later, I worked on the St Patrick from Rosslare to Le Havre, cleaning up after people who had got sick on the boat.

“Now I just can’t believe my luck to have a place in the history of Irish music.

“I remember doing an interview with Tommy Tiernan, and he said, ‘You know that This Is and Crazy World (two of his best-known classics) are in the Irish DNA at this stage?’…and I never looked at it like that.

“The Irish people have been amazing to us. Because of some of the things I did in my life, they had every reason to reject me as a waster, and they didn’t. They stuck by me.”