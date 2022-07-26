Courteney Cox pays tribute to her Irish boyfriend Johnny McDaid on his birthday

The couple have been together on and off since 2013

Courteney Cox has paid tribute to her Irish boyfriend Johnny McDaid on his birthday.

The Northern Irish singer and guitar player turned 45 on July 24th. Taking to social media, the Friends actor posted a gushing tribute after her beau’s band Snow Patrol played at Latitude festival last weekend.

“Happy birthday to my multitalented Johnny! He may be getting older (kinda) but watching him play never does. I love you J,” she said.

The band were joined on stage at the festival by Johnny’s close pal Ed Sheeran, who introduced the pair back in 2013.

Johnny and Courteney have been dating on and off since.

The pair got engaged in June 2014 after six months of dating but called off their wedding in November 2015 when they temporarily split up.

Speaking to People Magazine in June, 57-year-old Courteney admitted that she wouldn’t rule out marrying her beau if he proposed to her a second time.

She said: “I'm definitely not opposed to it. I just don't think about it. I don’t know.”

She also praised Johnny as “a great listener” as she gushed about what she loves most about him

“I've never met someone more patient," she began.

“He's a great advice-giver. I love his heart, his intentions. His morals. He's extremely talented and obviously musical, but he's a poet and a writer. He's just so smart, and I find that really sexy. And then he is gorgeous.”

The actor admitted that she’s learned a lot about love over the years, especially after spending the first Covid lockdown away from Johnny while he was stuck overseas.

“I've learned you can't take a lot personally,” Courteney explained.

“I used to think, ‘Oh well, if you loved me...’ It's not really about you. People do things because of their own history and their own past. I had to learn that lesson for sure."

“I've learned that love is precious. As I've gotten older, I've realized that,” she added.