Couple and bridesmaids ditch wedding for Westlife concert in Philippines

The couple showed their dedication to Westlife by showing up to the concert in their wedding dresses

A couple and their two bridesmaids left their wedding on Monday to attend a Westlife concert in the Philippines.

Kian Egan, Nicky Byrne, Shane Filan, and Mark Feehily took to the stage on Monday night for the first of two shows at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Manila.

The band described the concert as the “wildest night” of their Wild Dreams tour so far, adding that the crowd was “awesome”.

Among the thousands of delighted fans were two brides who seemed to ditch their own wedding to catch a glimpse of the Irishmen singing hits like Uptown Girl and When You’re Looking Like That onstage.

The newlyweds posed for a photo inside the stadium holding up a sign that read “We left our wedding with our bridesmaids to attend your concert” while still wearing their wedding gowns.

The two bridesmaids stood either side of the couple in their matching teal dresses.

The photo was shared on the Araneta Coliseum’s social media pages and even caught the attention of the band themselves.

Sligo man Mark reposted the image on his personal Instagram account, where he applauded the happy couple and wrote, “The dedication!” and added a heart emoji.

It’s just one example of Westlife mania during the Asian leg of their tour as the band as the band were serenaded by air hostesses while leaving Indonesia earlier this month.

Mark shared a video of the sweet serenade on his Instagram account, which showed staff belting out Westlife’s hit ballad My Love as they waved the boys goodbye.

Nicky and Shane can be seen dancing along to the ladies’ dulcet tones and joining in with the singsong while Mark turned the camera back on himself to show off his delighted grin.

One lucky worker even snuck a selfie with the musicians after their sweet moment, while others thanked the band for having some airport fun with them.

One of the air hostesses commented on Mark’s Instagram post and said: “Thank you for flying with us and also thank you for singing together with my team. Have a pleasant flight”.

Another said: “Thank you for flying with us, have a pleasant flight”.