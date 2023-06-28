Country star Patrick Feeney and wife Claire ready to move into ‘dream’ home

“If Covid hadn’t happened I probably wouldn’t have met Claire and we wouldn’t be married & expecting our first child”

Patrick and Claire are looking forward to their new arrival

Country singer Patrick Feeney reveals how the Covid lockdown and Tinder transformed his life in a positive way — and he’s now living the dream.

With time on his hands when the world of live entertainment was shut down in 2020, the then 39-year-old bachelor decided to join Tinder for the first time.

The entertainer was immediately swept up in a whirlwind when he met stunning Claire Hegarty, who is also from his native Co Sligo.

They got engaged in April 2021, married in April last year, built their dream home in the country and are now awaiting the arrival of their first child in September.

“Since moving into our new home two weeks ago we do often say to each other, ‘Did that all really happen in the last couple of years?’” Patrick tells the Sunday World.

“I had no plans of getting married or engaged. It was just the way everything happened. During Covid everything just seemed to fit into place.

“Realistically, if Covid hadn’t happened I probably wouldn’t have met Claire and we wouldn’t be married and expecting our first child.”

Patrick also tells how he found the site for their house while on romantic country walks with Claire after they met on Tinder.

“In the early days when we were dating and going for walks on a small country road we used to pass the site where we’ve built our cottage,” he reveals.

“I often admired the field on the walks and I said, ‘some day I’d loved to build a house there.’

“One day I took the bull by the horns and rang the owners and asked them if they would sell the field, and they did.

Patrick and Claire married in April last year

“This is definitely the dream house. We always wanted to live out the country. I was reared in the country before the family moved into Gurteen, which is a small little village that is still very much in the country.

“Then I had my own house in an estate and it was lovely and the people were lovely, but I wanted to get further into the country, not too far from Gurteen.

The happy couple designed their bungalow in an open plan style. “We did the design in a way that we would have everything in the one area because that’s where all the living is. It has a country style on the outside, but the interior is modern with an open plan kitchen and living area where we spend most of our time.

“Years ago when people were building they’d want a separate room for living and a separate room for dining, but it’s all in one now. We have the ‘good room’ as well — that’s where I go when Claire is watching Love Island,” he laughs.

With a hectic showbiz schedule touring with The Three Amigos and performing his own solo concerts and dances, Patrick admits that he found the building project stressful.

“After the baby is born, it will all settle down because it has been really hectic,” he says.

“As anyone building a house will tell you, it’s the most stressful thing you’ll ever do in your life.

“I was very lucky with the builder Steve Walsh, he was very good, but it’s still so stressful when you add in being on the road [with the band] and Claire being pregnant. It was a lot of things together, but it’s done now and it’s been worth it.”

Patrick, who has released a new summer single called The Island, cancelled his annual Patrick Feeney trip to Portugal with fans, which was set for September when the baby is due.

“I’ll be still gigging in Ireland, but I had to pull my Portugal trip until the following year,” he says. “I want to be here for the birth. It’s the first child so it’s extra special.

“We do know if it’s going to be a boy or a girl, but we are going to keep it to ourselves until the birth.”