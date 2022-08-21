Country star Declan Nerney to team up The 2 Johnnies at Electric Picnic

Country star to join the RTE duo as his biggest hit goes down a storm in nightclubs

Irish country music star Declan Nerney is set to team up with comic duo The 2 Johnnies for a special performance at this year’s Electric Picnic.

This will be the second major event that the two funnymen have roped in the Drumlish, Co Longford singing legend as part of their hilarious act.

Earlier this summer, Johnny McMahon and Johnny O’Brien — both fans of Nerney — invited the entertainer to perform his signature song, Stop The World And Let Me Off, in one of their sketches during their show at Dublin’s 3Arena.

“They have a particular sketch about a stag night and the groom-to-be is asked, ‘Who would you like to have playing at your stag night?’ ‘What about Declan Nerney?’ So I come out and sing Stop The World while they act the flute around me,” laughs Declan, who is an uncle and godfather of pop star Una Healy.

“I love the two lads and I was delighted when they asked me to perform with them at the 3Arena. Doing the 3Arena and the Electric Picnic in the same year after Covid is a good auld buzz.

“I never, ever expected to be performing at either venue. The thing about showbusiness is that you never know what’s coming around the corner.

“The Electric Picnic will be a brand new audience for me. I would have been performing to their fathers and mothers and maybe their grandfathers and grannies through the decades. They’ll probably go home and say, ‘Guess who was at the Electric Picnic?’

“The 2 Johnnies are big stuff. They are huge on the radio, and they’re very good on it, very witty. They’re the reason I listen to 2fm again because they’re very much in touch with rural life in Ireland.”

The 2 Johnnies are fans of Nerney’s biggest hit, Stop The World And Let Me Off, which is an American country classic that he has made his own.

A recent remix by DJ Steven Cooper featuring Nerney has become a smash hit in the clubs.

“The remix of it is going down a storm in the clubs,” Declan says. “It’s big stuff at the minute in the nightclubs. Steve tells me it’s being played in hundreds of venues every Saturday night.

The Two Johnnies.

“I had no idea when I recorded that song years ago that it would have a huge impact on my career. In the recording studio the next three minutes could be the most important three minutes of your life.

“When you record a song you never know where it’s going to take you. It could be the one that sweeps the boards for you, and Stop The World became my most popular song.

“I first heard the Patsy Cline version of it, but when I recorded it myself I put a quick step into it and introduced some brass. I gave it a showband sort of feel with the brass riff, which came into my own head. That was the arrangement of the song.

“I have other good songs that I thought would have been bigger than Stop The World, but this is the one the public liked most. It just goes to show that a singer has no idea what’s going to be a hit.”