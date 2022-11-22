Country music star Sandy Kelly recovering from ‘very bad fall’

The singer took to Facebook to share an update with fans about when she’ll be back on the road.

Sandy Kelly has revealed a serious fall has taken her away from performing.

The country music star (68) took to Facebook to update nervous fans who hadn’t heard from her in a while.

"Hi, I haven’t been in touch with you all for a while,” the Sligo native said.

"As you may know I’m recovering from a very bad fall.

"I’ve really missed being out on the road and seeing you, I do though keep up with everyone on Facebook which is great.

"I’m sending love to all my friends and I hope to be back touring in the New Year."

Fans and friends have flooded the comment section to send well wishes to the singer.

"I’m truly sorry to hear this,” said fellow star Dominic Kirwan. “Well I send you my sincere best wishes and pray that you have a comfortable recovery… certainly in my thoughts and prayers.”

"Best wishes for the future, please God you will be back doing what you love very soon,” a fan said.

Another wished the singer and TV presenter “a speedy recovery” as a fall can be “devastating.”

The 68-year-old is a mum of two, having previously opened up about her daughter Barbara and her health struggles.

She told RSVP Country that Barbara’s 40th birthday in September was a huge milestone.

"It’s really special. Barbara celebrated her 40th birthday and we thought we’d never get to that milestone because of her medical issues.

"I’m extremely proud of Barbara for agreeing to be photographed with the challenges she faces in life, she would never normally even agree to a family picture so to have makeup done and partake in the photoshoot was an amazing thing for her to do."

The star said: “For many years special needs and that side of mental health was also not spoken about either.”

She revealed how proud she was of her daughter for featuring in RSVP Magazine – and how delighted she is that her son Willie followed her into the music industry.

Sandy saw huge success when she started singing with The Duskeys in the 1970s, a band her sister Barbara was also a part of.

Barbara died by suicide in October 2018, a period Sandy has described as “horrendous.”

"I will always be angry but I have to remind myself that people who decide to take their own lives, they are not in their right frame of mind,” she told RSVP Country.

"My sister was not in her right mind but I’m still so angry with her.

“She wasn’t speaking to me at the time but that was me giving her space. She would have fought with me on a regular basis, but I never fought back, I just said nothing,” the star explained.

"She would go off in a big flurry, giving out about something and I would have to hold my phone a half a mile from my ear.

"Then two weeks later she would be back again and the argument would never be mentioned.

"I would just let it go and I thought that was happening again.

"Barbara has left behind a beautiful daughter and she has missed out on all that she has achieved. She has missed out on my children Willie and Barbara and my grandchild Frank’s lives and she was my only sibling."

Sandy said it took a long time for her to take about her grief in the media, saying she “wasn’t able to get the words out.”

She told The Late Late Show: "When somebody leaves us in that way, it’s such a shock and there are so many unanswered questions.

"There was no note and no explanation. Barbara wasn’t well but we never thought it would get to that extreme. There is not a day that goes by that we don’t think about her."