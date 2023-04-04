Country music star Patrick Feeney (40) expecting first child with wife Claire

The happy couple shared the exciting news as they celebrated their first year of marriage on Monday.

Patrick and Claire hit it off immediately when they met

Country music star Patrick Feeney has announced that he’s expecting his first child with wife Claire Hegarty.

Taking to Instagram yesterday, Patrick (40) wished his other half Claire (36) a happy anniversary and shared some photos from their special day.

Among the sweet snaps was a photo of their baby scan, which was accompanied by the words, “You and me, happy anniversary”.

Captioning the post, the singer wrote: “BIG NEWS... Happy 1st Anniversary to my beautiful, kind loving wife Claire.

“It has been a fast and joyful 12 months and an exciting year ahead with a little extra help”.

Fans and friends flocked to the comments section to congratulate the couple on their latest milestone and wish them the best of luck.

Patrick and Claire tied the knot in an intimate wedding with family and friends at St. Brigid’s Church in Ballisodare last April, followed by a reception at the magnificent Markree Castle in Collooney, Co Sligo.

Patrick, who is a member of country music super group The Three Amigos with Robert Mizzell and Jimmy Buckley, as well as enjoying major league success as a solo artist, wore a three-piece navy suit on the day paired with a white shirt and black dickie bow for the special occasion.

And the blushing bride looked stunning in an ivory gown which she matched with an eye-catching pearl headpiece.

The pair met on Tinder after Ireland first went into lockdown, and quickly fell madly in love.

The besotted couple from Co Sligo moved in together a few months later, and Patrick sprung a surprise proposal in 2021.

In an interview on the eve of his wedding, Patrick told the Sunday World: “It’s definitely the biggest show of my life. In one way the pandemic has been a blessing for me.

"This is the most powerful thing that will probably happen in my whole life, and for it to happen in the middle of a pandemic was definitely the best positive you could have had out of it.”