Cosmetics and Instagram queen Suzanne Jackson lines up for Dancing With The Stars

The beauty and fashion blogger — also known as SoSueMe — has made millions from her range of products

Suzanne Jackson will join Panti Bliss and Brooke Scullion in the new series starting in January — © Pictures: VIPIRELAND.COM

Suzanne Jackson will join Panti Bliss and Brooke Scullion in the new series starting in January

Top influencer Suzanne Jackson is to take part in the new series of Dancing With The Stars.

The 38-year-old Dubliner has told friends that barring any last-minute complications she is set to begin rehearsals for the show early next month.

The Sunday World recently revealed that drag queen Panti Bliss and Eurovision singer Brooke Scullion have already committed to RTÉ’s new series.

Suzanne has been at the top of the wish list for the makers of the show for several years.

Three years ago, she confirmed she had been approached to take part.

“For those asking – no, I haven’t been asked to do Dancing With The Stars. I was a few years ago, but it never went ahead,” she said in 2019.

Suzanne Jackson will join Panti Bliss and Brooke Scullion in the new series starting in January — © Pictures: VIPIRELAND.COM

In 2017, Suzanne admitted she was hooked on the programme and would love to give it a go.

“I loved watching the show, I Irish danced for 17 years — that’s why we had Irish dancing at our wedding,” she said back then.

“I feel like I’m communicating and updating my followers enough now – if the right TV show came along like the jungle or Strictly or Dancing With The Stars, I’d love to give it a go.”

Suzanne married Dylan O’Connor in Skerries in August 2017 and the pair hosted a lavish reception in the Powerscourt Hotel, in Wicklow.

“That one Riverdance song always gets the shoes tapping, it blows me away, the dancers were amazing on our wedding day,” she recalled.

The beauty and fashion blogger — also known as SoSueMe — has made millions from her range of products and posts on Instagram, where she has nearly 300,000 followers.

Suzanne has more time on her hands to finally take part in Dancing With The Stars as in July she announced plans to step down as CEO of her beauty brand SoSu cosmetics and tan brand Dripping Gold. Caroline Dalton was appointed as her successor in October.

The raven-haired businesswoman began blogging in 2010 and by 2013 had left her job and was working full time on social media.

In 2016, she released a range of beauty products in the SoSu cosmetics range, following up in 2018 with her tanning brand. In 2020, her company, Cohar Ltd, reported profits of €2.12 million.

Suzanne has also become a TV star in recent years as she co-hosts RTÉ makeover show The Style Counsellors alongside Eileen Smith.

Suzanne grew up in Skerries and now lives in Malahide.

In May last year, she announced plans to emigrate to Portugal but one month later she revealed she had changed her mind and would remain living in Ireland.

The Sunday World has also learned that boxer Jason Quigley is also in negotiations to take part in Dancing With The Stars.

The 31-year-old Donegal man had been due to represent Ireland in the 2016 Olympics but opted to turn professional instead.

Last December, Jason lost against American Demetrius Andrade for the WBO middleweight title after suffering a broken jaw in his fight.

He has lost just twice in his 21-fight professional career. He is due to marry his fiancée April early next year.

Other names being mentioned for the new series are Fair City’s Seamus Power; weather woman Nuala Carey; former GAA stars Philly McMahon and Kieran Donaghy, and 2fm DJs Tracy Clifford and Laura Fox.

Former GAA pundit Pat Spillane was also linked to the show after retiring from the Sunday Game, but chatting to the Sunday Worldlast month, he told us: “I did turn down an offer to appear on last year’s show and I haven’t been asked to do the upcoming series.

“But even if they did ask me I’d still say no because (a) I’m 66, (b) I can’t f**king dance and (c) my knee is f**ked.

“I’d want to be paid gazillions to make a f**king eejit of myself,” he laughed. “I’m a big enough eejit as it is, but to make an even bigger eejit of myself doing a dance show? Jaysus, no!”

Host Nicky Byrne has stepped down to make time for Westlife’s tour and he has been replaced by Doireann Garrihy, who will co-host with Jennifer Zamparelli.

Top jockey Nina Carberry won last year’s competition.

Dancing with the Stars will return to our screens in January, but it’s expected to be the last season due to budgetary cuts.