Corrie star insults Jedward after they demand King Charles ‘hand back six counties’

Former Coronation Street star Charlie Lawson has hit back at Jedward after they demanded King Charles to “hand back” the six counties of Northern Ireland in a series of tweets.

The twin brothers, whose real names are John and Edward Grimes, published a series of tweets criticising the British monarchy following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

On Saturday, they wrote: “Abolish the monarchy and give the people real democracy!”

They then added: “King Charles should hand back the six Irish counties on his visit to Northern Ireland - No war! Just words! It’s time.”

And Enniskillen native Charlie had some choice words for the X Factor stars, responding with: “Shut up y’pair of tw*ts!!”

The soap favourite, who is best known for playing Jim McDonald on Coronation Street, hit out at the Dubliners again on Sunday after they posted a tweet criticising the backlash they received about their anti-monarchist posts.

Jedward wrote: “People in denial about Britain’s Imperialist past need to get a grip. Change is hard when your education is a censored version of history.”

And Charlie replied on Monday: “Oh, shut up!”

The 62-year-old's replies sparked a flood of messages of support for both parties, with one person telling the Corrie star: “I don’t like much of what you say Charlie but this was on point”.

Others sided with Jedward and were unimpressed with Charlie’s juvenile remarks, dubbing him a “snowflake”.

“What age are you Charlie? Name calling on social media? Oh, your words really hurt... wise up and act your age!” one commenter wrote.

“Jedward got over 21k likes so they’re not alone in their opinion lol,” another added.

Charlie was invited to light an Eleventh Night bonfire in Co Fermanagh this year ahead of the annual Twelfth of July celebrations in Northern Ireland.

He also recently made appearances on right-wing channel GB News presenting live coverage of the Orange Order marches alongside former DUP leader Arlene Foster.