Cork singer Lyra to headline Dublin’s Rock Against Homelessness charity gig

Cork singer Lyra has been lined up to headline a major concert in Dublin next Friday in aid of the homeless.

Many music industry experts believe Lyra would be the perfect fit to represent Ireland in the Eurovision Song Contest.

“It’s not something I’ve ever ruled out,” she admitted to the Sunday World.

Some of Ireland’s top musicians are coming together in Dublin’s 3Olympia on Friday to raise awareness and much needed funds for Focus Ireland.

The Sunday Independent’s Rock Against Homelessness will be headlined and curated by Lyra and she will be joined by Aimée, Toshin, Pastiche, Bobbi Arlo, Isaac Butler, and Jack O’Rourke with MayKay.

Also adding to the night’s entertainment are Cat Dowling and Larabel, both of whom are thrilled to lend their support.

Presenter Laura Whitmore is on MC duties.

“This charity is close to my heart and I’m delighted to host this year’s live show in Dublin. Music is a powerful tool to bring people together and we hope to raise much needed support in tackling the ongoing homelessness crisis in Ireland,” she says.

Lyra will play a full set including some of her biggest hits, from recently released single ‘You’ to previous hits in her repertoire like ‘Falling’ and “New Day’

“It is really shocking to see that homelessness has shot up 30% in the last year to a new record total of 11,632 and it’s shameful that nearly 3,500 of these are children,” says Focus Ireland CEO Pat Dennigan.

“Events like Rock Against Homelessness have raised a much-needed €170,000 for Focus since the first concert in 2016.

"This major event also brings hope to people who are homeless as it shows them that people care about them and want to help.”