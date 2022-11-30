Cork influencer reunites with England footballer boyfriend Conor Gallagher at World Cup

The Irish model has joined the Chelsea footballer in Qatar.

Cork-born influencer Aine May Kennedy (25) is cheering on her England footballer boyfriend Conor Gallagher from the stands at the World Cup.

The model and pro dancer has joined fans in Qatar to support the 22-year-old Chelsea midfielder, posting a sweet snap of them reuniting on her social media.

“Loveeee you, it’s been too long,” she captioned a selfie of the pair in the stands.

Aine May Kennedy and England foorballer boyfriend Conor Gallagher. Instagram / @ainemaykennedy

The blonde bombshell is a Cork native, though has since moved to London and signed with international modelling agency Pulse.

The 23-year-old has taken part in several fashion shoots but also shares insights into her glamorous lifestyle with followers.

She regularly refers to England star Conor Gallagher as her ‘love’ and her ‘hero’ on social media and is a consistent fixture at his football matches.

Conor, who also has Irish links, was on loan with Crystal Palace last season but has since broken into the Chelsea first team as well as getting capped by England against San Marino.

Very few football fans were surprised by his inclusion in Gareth Southgate’s World Cup squad.

Cork's Aine May Kennedy

The team are on a winning streak in Qatar, beating Wales 3-0 last night and have high hopes to ‘bring it home’ to the UK.

His long-time loveine has now joined Conor in Qatar, another holiday hotspot for the pair.

From Paris to Portugal, the influencer has documented their jet setting on her Instagram to her almost 50k followers.