Conor Murray's fiancée ex Miss Universe Ireland Joanna Cooper opens up on mum's dementia diagnosis

Joanna Cooper is backing Denim Day for Dementia Campaign, following her mother’s dementia diagnosis. Photo: Sasko Lazarov / Photocall Ireland — © Photocall Ireland

Model Joanna Cooper (28) has opened up about her mum’s “emotional” dementia diagnosis at the age of 62.

The former Miss Universe Ireland is engaged to Irish rugby star Conor Murray (32) and has revealed the difficult reality of her mum’s condition.

"My lovely mum was diagnosed with the condition at the age of 62,” the Derry native said.

"My mum was always the life and soul of our family; she loved being a granny and doted on her grandchildren.”

"I rarely share anything personal online, but I felt it was important to share my family’s dementia experience,” she added.

"Even if it helps just one person in a similar situation feel less alone and to know that there are supports out there and how to get them.”

Joanna has become an ambassador for the Denim Day for Dementia campaign, asking people to don their denim clothes on Friday 3 March and donate to support families impacted by dementia.

“I know first-hand the struggles families go through when their loved one has dementia; how emotional and challenging it can be,” the model said.

Joanna Cooper and fiancé Conor Murray.

The Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland (ASI) must raise €3.2 million per year to maintain their services like a national helpline, day care, home care.

"Each year, over 11,000 people develop dementia,” Joanna said.

"That’s at least 30 people every day, and anyone can get dementia - even people in their thirties, forties and fifties.

"This is why fundraising campaigns like Denim Day for Dementia are vital; by signing up for a Denim Day pack on Alzheimer.ie, you’ll be helping The Alzheimer Society of Ireland continue their work in raising much-needed funds and awareness for people living with dementia.”

The 28-year-old is set to marry her forward scrum-half beau Conor Murray this year, having gotten engaged after four years together.

Murray popped the question in Dubai, with Joanna revealing the moment to her 132k followers on Instagram.

“A dream week,” she captioned the post.

The snap shows the pair enjoying a drink as the bride-to-be plants a kiss on her future husband’s cheek as he smiles down the camera.

“Last day of the best week ever,” she wrote, tagging Conor.

The Limerick man also filled his fans in on the big news by posting a photo on his grid of him and Joanna, where she shows off the ring, writing: “Phew 21/03/2022.”

The couple first began dating in 2018 after meeting on a night out in London in 2017.

They moved in together in early 2020 and adopted a puppy called Kevin.