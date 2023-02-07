Conor Murray and Joanna Cooper reveal plans for wedding abroad

Joanna revealed the pair’s plans on Ireland AM, opening up about their sun-soaked wedding destination.

Irish rugby star Conor Murray (33) will tie the knot with his fiancée Joanna Cooper (29) in Portugal this summer.

Blonde bombshell Joanna revealed the pair’s plans on Ireland AM, opening up about their sun-soaked wedding venue.

"Planning is going good. It's four months away now so it's flying in, the wedding is in Portugal in June,” the former Miss Universe Ireland said.

"We're getting married on a Monday because there were no weekends free.

"And then everyone gets engaged and married in the same week, literally! I don't know when we'll get a honeymoon, it will be way later [in the year]."

Limerick man Conor will be turning his focus to preparing for the Rugby World Cup straight after the wedding.

The tournament kicks off in September while currently, the scrum-half is busy with the nation’s Six Nations bid.

His training and international rugby career left a small window for his wedding to Joanna, who he proposed to last year after four years together.

The couple first began dating in 2018 after meeting on a night out in London in 2017.

They moved in together in early 2020 and adopted a puppy called Kevin.

Model Joanna has previously hailed her fiancé as her “inspiration” for his historic rugby career.

In November, Conor became the eighth Irishman to reach 100 test caps, following in the footsteps of Brian O’Driscoll, Johnny Sexton, and Paul O’Connell.

Taking to Instagram, Joanna shared some sweet snaps of her and her beau walking hand in hand on the sidelines of the pitch.

“My inspiration everyday and the hardest worker I know. Congratulations on 100 caps my love, you’re one of a kind”.

The influencer recently opened up about her mum’s “emotional” dementia diagnosis to raise awareness around the condition with the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland.

"My lovely mum was diagnosed with the condition at the age of 62,” the Derry native said.

"My mum was always the life and soul of our family; she loved being a granny and doted on her grandchildren.”

"I rarely share anything personal online, but I felt it was important to share my family’s dementia experience,” she added.

"Even if it helps just one person in a similar situation feel less alone and to know that there are supports out there and how to get them.”