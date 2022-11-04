Conor McGregor’s sister Erin endures ‘rough night’ with son Harry (6) in hospital

‘We are home but up most of the night. I will be on in the next few days as I've still work to do on here but Harry will always come first’

Conor McGregor’s sister Erin has opened up about her “rough evening and night” after son Harry ended up in Tallaght Hospital.

Erin explained that as Harry (6) is non-verbal and has sensory issues it can be difficult to gauge exactly what makes him feel unwell.

She said: "We had a rough evening and night last night. The parts of autism I dread and hate.

"He's fine. Tallaght Hospital really seem to have a great understanding of children with ASD.

"They just get it, they know how to approach the struggles we face.”

In a two-part Instagram story she revealed that these are “the parts of autism I dread and hate”.

Erin's message

"We are home but up most of the night. I will be on in the next few days as I've still work to do on here but Harry will always come first.

"I've some pre-recorded content for times like this."

In a follow-up snap, she continued: "We know what's wrong as we had this problem two years ago and couldn't get to the bottom of it.

"Hospitals kept sending us home.

"This never goes away, we just know how to manage it but every now and again it flares up.

"This is why we work so hard on Harry's gut. They say your gut is your second brain.

"But because he can't tell us we have to watch everything very carefully to make sure we aren't missing something sinister."

Just last week the proud Dublin mum revealed how her son is “evolving and growing as the best little man" in a touching new Instagram post.

She was pictured together with Harry getting into the Halloween spirit.

Erin wrote: "I never thought we’d get to the point where we know he knows what Halloween is, let alone be so excited to join in the fun of it all.

"Each year he is showing us how much he’s evolving and growing as the best little man."

The week before the former Dancing with the Stars contestant declared how she would “never give up fighting” for her son.

Erin shared a photo of her little boy with a special seat belt cover designed to help people understand Harry’s behaviour in an emergency.

The seat belt reads: “Non-verbal autism. Unlikely to respond. May resist help. Do not leave unattended. Emergency contact details inside this belt cover.”

To accompany the photo, the mum-of-two shared an emotional caption highlighting the struggles she faces as a mother of a child with a developmental disability.

“Harry’s seat belt cover,” she began.

“The things a parent of a child with a disability must consider. The things that keep us up at night. The hidden parts that you don’t ‘get’ unless you ‘get it’.

“The things that money can’t buy for all the f**kers out there who have the cheek to say I know nothing because of money.

“I usually never say that on here but today I am because I’m tired of the disgusting disregard of empathy to any person with a disability regardless of their situation, we face enough disregard in the system.”

She continued: “My child might not have a voice per say (sic) but I will never give up fighting for his rights in this world.

“No one should have to fight for their needs to be met especially our most vulnerable but unfortunately they are been (sic) let down by the ones who are supposed to help them. To all the parents out there doing there (sic) best, we see you, we feel you, we hear you.”

Followers flooded the comments section with messages of support for the 41-year-old and commended her on speaking so openly about her frustrations.

One person said: “He's blessed with parents like you and Terry. You keep being his voice until he finds his own which I believe he will. He's an absolute beautiful blessing. Children with special needs are angels in disguise.”

Another wrote: “He’s got exactly who he needs in his corner... no better woman to be his voice… for now… the system is a disgrace, Harry you are everything and more, you handsome little man.”

While a third chimed in: “Never piss off a special needs mammy, we are a different breed of animal! Well said Erin. Money has nothing to do with the day-to-day struggles of raising a child (in my case young adult) with autism. PS I love Harry’s belt.”