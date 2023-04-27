Conor McGregor’s sister Erin considering eloping due to wedding planning stress

The bride-to-be, whose brother is UFC star Conor McGregor, is set to wed her fiancé Terry Kavanagh next summer.

Terry asked Erin to marry her during one of her panto performances at Christmas

Erin McGregor has joked that she may elope after revealing her busy itinerary chock-full of wedding appointments.

The couple have been busy organising their big day since getting engaged in December and Erin has been keeping her Instagram followers updated on their plans.

The next job to tick off the list is a wedding dress and the Dubliner revealed that she was jetting off to London to have a look at some gowns.

“I am going to London for a dress fitting – well, I’m going to see a dress trunk show,” she said on her Instagram stories this week.

“Let me explain what a trunk show is, right. Bridal shops only buy dresses in that they obviously like or think their customer base will like.

“They don’t get the full collection in from a designer, so when a designer brings their trunk show in, what that means is every design they have from that collection is brought into that shop.

Erin and fiancé Terry checked out the palace

“So, you get to see the designer’s whole range instead of just three or four. I don’t actually know how many dresses that bridal shops stock but if you see a trunk show, that’s what it means.

“Every last one of their dresses from the collection is in that store. You book your appointment and you get to see it.

“So, if you see a trunk show and you want to book in or if you see a designer you like having a trunk show in a bridal shop near you, that’s what you can do. That’s what that means”.

She also announced that she and Terry were going to view their final venue after visiting a stunning Italian palace last week.

“Also, we are going to see one more venue. I know I said I was done but I feel like there’s something missing.

“Everyone is telling me it’s because I haven't found the one so this is it. This is the last one. If I don’t find this, I’m eloping,” the mum-of-two teased.

Erin and Terry brought their six-year-old son Harry, who has nonverbal autism, along with them to visit the “fairytale princess palace” which is located on an Italian lake.

She brought her followers on a tour of the ornate building in a clip declaring: “Come with me and Terry as we view this Italian palace”.

“I actually feel like a princess when I walked into it. It’s so nice. The only one thing that kept playing on my mind was that because of the noise pollution laws in Italy you have to be indoors by 11pm and off the premises by 1am,” she explained.

“I know that may be okay for anybody else but we Irish, we like to party.”

As they walked up the marble stairs, Erin added: “This particular palace is on the lake so I was a little bit concerned for Harry, but as usual he did absolutely amazing.

“Terry and me (sic) both have different aesthetics so I love a certain look and I was like, ‘Come on Terry, how would you not love this?’

“This is a fairytale princess palace. Actually, a family actually lives here. It’s an occupied palace.”