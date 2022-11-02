Conor McGregor’s family deny his mum Margaret wore ‘blackface’ for Halloween

Ms McGregor's (63) outfit for the party at Conor’s Black Forge Inn raised a few eyebrows

Conor McGregor's family have issued a statement denying that his mum Margaret wore “blackface” for Halloween after it sparked controversy online.

The UFC star had appeared in a series of photos with his family on Monday in which he is seen dressed as pilot Frank Abagnale from the film Catch Me If You Can.

His partner Dee Devlin is pictured in an air hostess outfit but it was Ms McGregor (63) whose outfit for the party at Conor’s Black Forge Inn in Dublin raised eyebrows.

Some fans on social media accused her of wearing ‘blackface’, which is considered highly offensive and racist in many parts of the world.

It is a particularly sensitive subject in North America, where it is traditionally used to mock, objectify and ridicule African Americans, while caricaturing dark-skinned people.

However, McGregor’s family has come out strongly to deny the claims, insisting that it was spiders painted on her face to go alongside her red dress and necklace with three skulls attached.

A spokesperson for the McGregor family was quoted as saying: “The McGregor family loves Halloween. Mrs McGregor had spiders painted on her face since her costume was a ghoul risen from the grave.

“Any other interpretation was just wrong and truly unfortunate.”

In a now-deleted Instagram story, McGregor's sister, Erin, shared a video of Margaret posing in her costume with the caption: “Mad Magzer loving the Halloween vibe,” along with two laughing emojis.

But one person commented: “Nobody else seeing the black face paint on the lady at the end? Wtf?”

One other added: “Is that....blackface? What is going on with that?”

One user said: “Every one cared about the beard, but none about the black face?”

One Instagram user said: “Come on bruh we still doing blackface in 2022?' followed by three facepalm emojis.

McGregor himself had posted a number of snaps with his children Conor Jr, Croia and Rian, who were also all dressed up for a night of fun and trick or treating.

Conor Jr appeared to be dressed up as a bear, with Rian in lion costume while Croia went for a fairy's outfit.

The former UFC champion's dog even got in on the Halloween action.

The Irishman has been filming a re-make of classic movie Road House with Jake Gyllenhaal in the Dominican Republic.

When he completes those obligations, he says he'll jump straight back into training.

He had declared: “That will give me a good couple of months [to prepare].

“Once I wrap this up in a couple of days, get the camp going [for] a good couple of months. And get going.”