Conor McGregor’s Dublin property empire threatened by ‘invasive’ Japanese Knotweed

The UFC star is building “multiple amenities” along Davitt Road on the Grand Canal in Drimnagh and last year revealed his plans to build 300 apartments, shops, cafés and a supermarket in three separate adjoining sites.

The area of land bought by Conor McGregor for development on Davitt Road near Drimnagh, Dublin along the Grand Canal. Photo: Gary Ashe 30/11/2021

Dublin City Council has banned Conor McGregor from developing his property empire “mega site” in Dublin until he clears an invasive plant species from the area.

However, McGregor was slammed with planning requirements earlier this month after Japanese Knotweed was found growing on the Dublin 12 development.

The pesky plant is not dangerous to humans but has the ability to grow through concrete, bricks, and tarmac, damaging roads and building foundations.

McGregor and his developers have been ordered to submit an Invasive Species Management Plan before they continue to work on the site.

In the plan, they must outline how they propose to remove and dispose of the Japanese Knotweed and any contaminated materials.

Japanese Knotweed is an invasive alien plant that should be reported to Wicklow County Council and should not be cut.

Dublin City Council said they must complete these actions “to ensure the eradication from the development site of invasive plant species and to protect biodiversity.”

The MMA fighter paid an initial €15 million for the former Heidelberg/Miller building and SCR Garage sites on the Davitt Road near where he grew up in Dublin 12.

The site boasts 188 apartments in a complex towering from three to nine floors, while the fighter also bought enormous adjacent site for several million euro more and plans to build a further 100-plus apartments.

He intends to turn some of these apartments in the second complex into social and affordable housing, but approximately 250 apartments will be rental only, meaning McGregor will rake in nearly half a million euro in rent every month.

It is understood that McGregor will fork out an estimated €100m developing his new residential quarter.