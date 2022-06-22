Conor McGregor's dad Tony splashes €170k on new car complete with personalised plates

Tony seemed "none too plussed" when he picked up the car earlier today from well-known and well-liked premium car salesman Alan Lewis, who has been buying and selling high-end motors for Ireland’s rich and famous for over a decade.

Conor McGregor’s dad Tony has just forked out €170k on a brand new car complete with personalised plates.

The 61-year-old splashed the cash on a 221-reg Panamera with the number 188, which is also the name of his yacht.

The number is reference to the amount of money his multi-millionaire son Conor used to earn while on the dole before he made a name for himself in the world of MMA.

Tony, who has been bank rolled by his rich son for years, is well known for his lavish lifestyle and cringeworthy social media posts.

Last December he hit the headlines when his boat ‘The 188’ survived Storm Barra despite it being smashed against the marina where it was docked.

His son Conor is known for having a love of boats and cars with a fleet of top-spec motors at his various homes across Europe.

He was arrested in March of this year for allegedly driving dangerously in his €170 Bentley Continental. Through the years he has had a Rolls Royce Ghost, a BMW i8, a McLaren 650s, a Lamborghini Urus and an Aventador.

The 33-year-old also recently bought a €3.5 million Lamborghini yacht earlier this year and is regularly seen on it on his busy Instagram and Twitter feeds.